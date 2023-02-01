2023 Canadian Championship: Montréal, Toronto & Vancouver learn draw results

The 2023 Canadian Championship bracket was announced via Tuesday evening’s live draw, setting the path to nationwide glory for 14 clubs – including MLS sides Toronto FC, CF Montréal and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Toronto and Vancouver (reigning title-holder) received a bye into the quarterfinals, while Montréal enter in the preliminary round. The tournament, which sends its winner to the expanded 2024 Concacaf Champions League, follows a knockout format and starts in mid-April. The annual “Battle of the North” victor is crowned in early June.

Dates, kickoff times and venues will be announced.

  • Preliminary Round: April 18-20
  • Quarterfinals: May 9-11
  • Semifinals: May 23-25
  • Final: June 6-8
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
  • Opponent: Vaughan SC (League1 Ontario)
  • Start Stage: Preliminary Round
  • When: April 18-20

2023 CF Montréal roster

Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
  • Opponent: CF Montréal (MLS) or Vaughan SC (League1 Ontario)
  • Start Stage: Quarterfinals
  • When: May 9-11

2023 Toronto FC roster

Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Opponent: Vancouver FC (Canadian Premier League) or York United FC (Canadian Premier League)
  • Start Stage: Quarterfinals
  • When: May 9-11

2023 Vancouver Whitecaps FC roster

CCL ticket awaits

Whoever lifts the Voyageurs Cup in early June will qualify for the expanded 2024 Concacaf Champions League, from which the winner earns continental bragging rights and a spot at the FIFA Club World Cup.

If the winner has already qualified for CCL via berths in the 2023 Major League Soccer season, 2023 Leagues Cup or 2023 Canadian Premier League season, the runner-up will earn the CCL spot. If the runner-up has qualified, then the semifinalists are next in line.

Past winners

The Canadian Championship has only ever been won by MLS squads: either Toronto (eight times), Montréal (five times) or Vancouver (two times). It presents the simplest path to CCL competition for MLS clubs, as they only need three or four victories and have higher budgets than CPL teams.

  • 2022: Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • 2021: CF Montréal
  • 2020: Toronto FC
  • 2019: Montréal Impact
  • 2018: Toronto FC
  • 2017: Toronto FC
  • 2016: Toronto FC
  • 2015: Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • 2014: Montréal Impact
  • 2013: Montréal Impact
  • 2012: Toronto FC
  • 2011: Toronto FC
  • 2010: Toronto FC
  • 2009: Toronto FC
  • 2008: Montréal Impact
Canadian Championship CF Montréal Toronto FC Vancouver Whitecaps FC

