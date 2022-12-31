2023 Soccer Almanac: Key dates & tournaments in busy year ahead

From the 29 teams who will take part in Major League Soccer’s 28th season to international tournaments like the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and the Concacaf Gold Cup – and the debut of the dramatically expanded Leagues Cup featuring every member of MLS and Liga MX – there’s plenty to look forward to.

Here are some key dates you need to know for soccer in 2023:

Jan. 6: MAC Hermann Trophy ceremony

St. Louis, Mo.

The top individual prize in college soccer, this award recognizing the NCAA’s best is presented at a dinner at the Missouri Athletic Club. Many past winners have gone on to successful professional and international careers.

The 2022-23 men’s finalists are Syracuse forward Levonte Johnson, Creighton forward Duncan McGuire and Duke midfielder Peter Stroud; the first two were selected in the first round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, while the New York Red Bulls hold Stroud’s homegrown rights. This season’s women’s finalists are Notre Dame's Korbin Albert, Duke forward Michelle Cooper and midfielder Jenna Nighswonger of Florida State.

​Jan. 6: MLS preseason begins

An epic 10-month journey commences when players and coaches report to their respective clubs as preparations for the new season get underway. Most teams leave their local markets in search of mild temperatures and quiet settings conducive to focusing on the hard work of physical and tactical periodization on the training ground, interspersed with preseason matches.

A dozen MLSers are already confirmed to be taking part in the Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio, California from Feb. 1-Feb. 18; look for official announcements of other preseason camps and events in Arizona, Florida and other warm-weather destinations in the coming days.

​Jan. 11-15: United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Convention

Philadelphia

This annual wintertime gathering of thousands of coaches, players, referees, executives and many, many others from across the soccer world is perhaps the biggest event of its kind on earth. This year’s presenters include Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin, Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch and Manchester United's Mike Phelan, and many figures from MLS past and present will also be among the dozens leading seminars and sessions.

​Mid-January: US men’s national team January camp

Southern California

The USMNT’s first official gathering of the 2026 World Cup cycle: the usual winter workouts for MLS-based players and others based in leagues with similar schedules. While specific dates and location have not been confirmed, two friendlies have already been announced: vs. Serbia on Jan. 25 at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium, and vs. Colombia on Jan. 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy.

As these matches fall outside FIFA international windows, Gregg Berhalter or whoever succeeds him as USMNT head coach will not be able to call in European-based players on duty at their clubs. Time and programming information has yet to be announced; U.S. Soccer’s new broadcasting deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports means these and most other US national team matches in 2023 and beyond will air on TNT, TBS and HBO Max.

​January 12-21: US women’s national team January camp

New Zealand

A massive year begins for the four-time, reigning world champs. To get a preview of their surroundings at the FIFA Women’s World Cup come summer, the USWNT are visiting the tournament co-hosts down under for their midwinter camp, headlined by two friendlies against the Football Ferns. The first is on Jan. 18 (10 pm ET kickoff on Jan. 17 due to the 18-hour time difference) at Sky Stadium in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara. The second is on Jan. 21 (also a 10 pm ET kickoff the night before due to the 18-hour time difference) at Eden Park in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau. Vlatko Andonovski’s side will play group-stage matches at both venues during the WWC.

​Jan. 23-Feb. 6: NWSL preseason begins

Players and coaches across the National Women's Soccer League, North America's top women's pro competition, report to their respective clubs as preparations for the new season – NWSL’s 11th – begin.

​Jan. 24, 25, 28, 29: eMLS League Series 1

With a $100,000 prize pool – the largest in eMLS history – the end goal, some of the world’s best EA SPORTS FIFA 23 players will represent MLS clubs as the 2023 eMLS season kicks off in New York City. First are remote qualifiers, then the group stage on Jan. 28 and final series bracket games on Jan. 29. Fans can watch on each MLS club’s or player’s respective Twitch and YouTube channels.

​Feb. 7, 8, 11, 12: eMLS League Series 2

The season continues Feb. 7-8 with remote qualifiers, the group stage on Feb. 11 and final series bracket matches on Feb. 12. Top finishers advance to the eMLS Cup, set for March 12 in Austin during SXSW.

​Feb. 1-11: FIFA Club World Cup

Morocco

The club champions from every confederation in the world gather in North Africa for this unique tournament. The only set occasion on which clubs from different continents face off in competitive action, it confers the rare honor of world champs on the winners, not to mention millions of dollars in prize money. And for the first time ever, MLS will be represented.

Thanks to their historic 2022 Concacaf Champions League triumph, the Seattle Sounders will represent the North American region. They’ll be joined by Real Madrid (UEFA), Flamengo (South America), Wydad Casablanca (Africa), Al-Ahly (Africa), Al-Hilal (Asia) and Auckland City (Oceania). FIFA had not announced full schedule details at the time of publication, but media reports suggest Rabat and Tangier will be host cities.

​Feb. 7-Nov. 11: 2023 Copa Conmebol Libertadores

The top club competition in South America, Libertadores is a year-long pursuit of that continent’s top club honor by 47 top clubs across 10 nations. With fierce pride, passion and a hefty prize kitty on the line, it’s one of the most compelling tournaments in the world. Brazilian giants Flamengo are defending champs.

​Feb. 14-March 15: UEFA Champions League Round of 16

US and Canadian players are featuring in record numbers in Europe’s top club competition. With the group stage complete, the stakes ratchet up that much further as the elimination phase of the 2022-23 tournament gets underway with eight two-legged ties across the Old Continent.

​Feb. 16-22: SheBelieves Cup

Frisco, Tx., Nashville, Tenn., Orlando, Fla.; visiting teams Brazil, Canada, Japan

The world-No. 1-ranked US women’s national team welcomes three other elite women’s sides to the States for this annual spring tournament hosted by U.S. Soccer, held this year at MLS venues Toyota Stadium, GEODIS Park and Exploria Stadium. It’s a key test against top opposition, particularly with the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup looming.

​Feb. 18-23: 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualification inter-confederation playoffs

New Zealand

Ten teams from around the world will compete for the final three spots in the summer’s WWC via this new tournament, to be played at venues in Auckland and Hamilton. The USWNT will be watching closely, since their third opponent in World Cup Group E will be the winner of playoff Group A – either Cameroon, Portugal or Thailand.

​Feb. 25: MLS regular season begins