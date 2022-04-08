Betting odds

2022 MLS Supporters' Shield odds: New York Red Bulls on track for another title?

Is another Supporters’ Shield in the works for the New York Red Bulls?

There’s momentum on that front, according to the latest BetMGM figures heading into Week 6 of the 2022 MLS season.

The Red Bulls (+1000), Shield winners on three prior occasions (2013, 2015 and 2018), have won their first three road matches of the season for the first time in club history. Before Saturday’s visit from CF Montréal (4 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), they’re second in the Eastern Conference standings with 10 points from five matches.

Should head coach Gerhard Struber's team win a fourth-ever Supporters' Shield, they'd match the LA Galaxy and D.C. United's record four titles apiece.

Aside from RBNY’s strong start, current conference leaders LAFC (+175) and Philadelphia Union (+325) are setting the pace. And despite mixed results in league play, favorable odds are also given to Nashville SC (+1400) and Seattle Sounders FC (+1800). Nashville have a season-opening eight-game road swing before GEODIS Park opens, while Seattle are juggling a Concacaf Champions League run.

Check out the latest odds below, with a focus on the top 10 teams.

2022 MLS Supporters' Shield odds – Week 6
Team
Points
Odds
LAFC
13
+175
Philadelphia Union
13
+325
New York Red Bulls
10
+1000
Atlanta United
10
+1400
Nashville SC
7
+1400
Seattle Sounders FC
7
+1800
Colorado Rapids
8
+2000
Real Salt Lake
11
+2200
Columbus Crew
8
+2800
LA Galaxy
9
+2800
