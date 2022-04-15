Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 7 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Fantasy is back in full swing with a juicy 14-game slate to select from. Week 7 features several potentially high-scoring matchups, offering up a prime opportunity to make some moves up the leaderboards. Let’s hone in on the top plays and value at each position to help your team vie for a prize.

Goalkeepers

After punching their ticket to the Concacaf Champions League final, Stefan Frei and the Seattle Sounders will look to get their regular season run back on track. Frei is in prime position to collect his first clean sheet of the season against an Inter Miami side that have scored just six goals in six games, with three of those coming in last week’s 3-2 outburst versus New England.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Stefan Frei
SEA
vs. MIA
$6.6
2. Brad Guzan
ATL
vs. CIN
$7.3
3. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. DAL
$7.2
4. Sean Johnson
NYC
vs. RSL
$6.7
5. Maxime Crepeau
LAFC
vs. SKC
$7.6
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brad Knighton
NE
vs. CLT
$5.1
2. Sebastian Breza
MTL
vs. VAN
$4.6
3. JT Marcinkowski
SJ
vs. NSH
$5.5

Defenders

Brooks Lennon is in a good bounce-back spot after logging just two points against Charlotte FC last week. He continues to play an integral role on set pieces, and playing at home against a leaky FC Cincinnati side presents a good opportunity for Lennon to post a monster score.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. CIN
$7.6
2. Julian Gressel
DC
vs. ATX
$8.7
3. Xavier Arreaga
SEA
vs. MIA
$7.4
4. Andrew Gutman
ATL
vs. CIN
$6.0
5. Aaron Long
RBNY
vs. DAL
$8.6
6. DeJuan Jones
NE
vs. CLT
$7.8
7. Rafael Czichos
CHI
vs. LA
$9.0
8. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. MIA
$6.1
9. Kai Wagner
PHI
at TOR
$10.2
10. Ryan Hollingshead
LAFC
vs. SKC
$7.4
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alistair Johnston
MTL
vs. VAN
$4.7
2. Adam Lundkvist
HOU
vs. POR
$5.7
3. Jackson Ragen
SEA
vs. MIA
$5.4

Midfielders

Carles Gil keeps racking up fantasy points despite New England’s early-season struggles. He has three goals and an assist in five starts and he’ll be eager to help the Revs get back on track at home against expansion side Charlotte FC.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. CLT
$12.7
2. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. ORL
$7.8
3. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. VAN
$9.7
4. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at SJ
$10.7
5. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. CIN
$8.6
6. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. MIA
$8.5
7. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
vs. CIN
$8.5
8. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. DAL
$10.3
9. Albert Rusnak
SEA
vs. MIA
$7.8
10. Joao Paulo
SEA
vs. MIA
$8.7
11. Yimmi Chara
POR
at HOU
$11.0
12. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at DC
$10.4
13. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. COL
$9.1
14. Johnny Russell
SKC
at LAFC
$8.4
15. Mauricio Pereyra
ORL
at CLB
$9.6
16. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
at TOR
$9.8
17. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at ATL
$9.4
18. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
vs. PHI
$9.7
19. Jan Gregus
SJ
vs. NSH
$9.9
20. Jonathan Osorio
TOR
vs. PHI
$10.3
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kellyn Acosta
LAFC
vs. SKC
$6.0
2. Alex Muyl
NSH
at SJ
$5.2
3. Edison Flores
DC
vs. ATX
$6.4

Forwards

Carlos Vela will look to put his name back on the scoresheet after coming close on numerous occasions in last week’s El Trafico thriller. He’s averaging seven fantasy points per game and is in prime position to keep it rolling at home against a Sporting KC side that are 0W-4L-0D on the road, having been outscored 9-2 over that span.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. SKC
$10.6
2. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. RSL
$8.6
3. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
vs. MIA
$9.2
4. Adam Buksa
NE
vs. CLT
$8.2
5. Chicharito
LA
at CHI
$10.3
6. Ronaldo Cisneros
ATL
vs. CIN
$8.0
7. Jordan Morris
SEA
vs. MIA
$7.5
8. Darwin Quintero
HOU
vs. POR
$8.6
9. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
at RBNY
$9.4
10. Romell Quioto
MTL
vs. VAN
$8.3
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Miguel Berry
CLB
vs. ORL
$6.1
2. C.J. Sapong
NSH
at SJ
$6.0
3. Justin Rennicks
NE
vs. CLT
$4.7
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. CLT
$12.7
2. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. SKC
$10.6
3. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. RSL
$8.6

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to Week 6 winner Khai Zam, manager of DORFMIESTER 99, scoring 99 points to top the weekly leaderboard. Khai hit 27 points from an Orlando City heavy bench to cash in on a $150 MLS store gift card!

MLS MOTW 6

