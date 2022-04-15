2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 7 Positional Rankings

MLS Fantasy is back in full swing with a juicy 14-game slate to select from. Week 7 features several potentially high-scoring matchups, offering up a prime opportunity to make some moves up the leaderboards. Let’s hone in on the top plays and value at each position to help your team vie for a prize.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 7 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
After punching their ticket to the Concacaf Champions League final, Stefan Frei and the Seattle Sounders will look to get their regular season run back on track. Frei is in prime position to collect his first clean sheet of the season against an Inter Miami side that have scored just six goals in six games, with three of those coming in last week’s 3-2 outburst versus New England.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Stefan Frei
|
SEA
|
vs. MIA
|
$6.6
|
2. Brad Guzan
|
ATL
|
vs. CIN
|
$7.3
|
3. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. DAL
|
$7.2
|
4. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. RSL
|
$6.7
|
5. Maxime Crepeau
|
LAFC
|
vs. SKC
|
$7.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brad Knighton
|
NE
|
vs. CLT
|
$5.1
|
2. Sebastian Breza
|
MTL
|
vs. VAN
|
$4.6
|
3. JT Marcinkowski
|
SJ
|
vs. NSH
|
$5.5
Defenders
Brooks Lennon is in a good bounce-back spot after logging just two points against Charlotte FC last week. He continues to play an integral role on set pieces, and playing at home against a leaky FC Cincinnati side presents a good opportunity for Lennon to post a monster score.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
vs. CIN
|
$7.6
|
2. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs. ATX
|
$8.7
|
3. Xavier Arreaga
|
SEA
|
vs. MIA
|
$7.4
|
4. Andrew Gutman
|
ATL
|
vs. CIN
|
$6.0
|
5. Aaron Long
|
RBNY
|
vs. DAL
|
$8.6
|
6. DeJuan Jones
|
NE
|
vs. CLT
|
$7.8
|
7. Rafael Czichos
|
CHI
|
vs. LA
|
$9.0
|
8. Alex Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. MIA
|
$6.1
|
9. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
at TOR
|
$10.2
|
10. Ryan Hollingshead
|
LAFC
|
vs. SKC
|
$7.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Alistair Johnston
|
MTL
|
vs. VAN
|
$4.7
|
2. Adam Lundkvist
|
HOU
|
vs. POR
|
$5.7
|
3. Jackson Ragen
|
SEA
|
vs. MIA
|
$5.4
Midfielders
Carles Gil keeps racking up fantasy points despite New England’s early-season struggles. He has three goals and an assist in five starts and he’ll be eager to help the Revs get back on track at home against expansion side Charlotte FC.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. CLT
|
$12.7
|
2. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. ORL
|
$7.8
|
3. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. VAN
|
$9.7
|
4. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at SJ
|
$10.7
|
5. Thiago Almada
|
ATL
|
vs. CIN
|
$8.6
|
6. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. MIA
|
$8.5
|
7. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
vs. CIN
|
$8.5
|
8. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
vs. DAL
|
$10.3
|
9. Albert Rusnak
|
SEA
|
vs. MIA
|
$7.8
|
10. Joao Paulo
|
SEA
|
vs. MIA
|
$8.7
|
11. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
at HOU
|
$11.0
|
12. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
at DC
|
$10.4
|
13. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. COL
|
$9.1
|
14. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
at LAFC
|
$8.4
|
15. Mauricio Pereyra
|
ORL
|
at CLB
|
$9.6
|
16. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
at TOR
|
$9.8
|
17. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at ATL
|
$9.4
|
18. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
vs. PHI
|
$9.7
|
19. Jan Gregus
|
SJ
|
vs. NSH
|
$9.9
|
20. Jonathan Osorio
|
TOR
|
vs. PHI
|
$10.3
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kellyn Acosta
|
LAFC
|
vs. SKC
|
$6.0
|
2. Alex Muyl
|
NSH
|
at SJ
|
$5.2
|
3. Edison Flores
|
DC
|
vs. ATX
|
$6.4
Forwards
Carlos Vela will look to put his name back on the scoresheet after coming close on numerous occasions in last week’s El Trafico thriller. He’s averaging seven fantasy points per game and is in prime position to keep it rolling at home against a Sporting KC side that are 0W-4L-0D on the road, having been outscored 9-2 over that span.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. SKC
|
$10.6
|
2. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. RSL
|
$8.6
|
3. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
vs. MIA
|
$9.2
|
4. Adam Buksa
|
NE
|
vs. CLT
|
$8.2
|
5. Chicharito
|
LA
|
at CHI
|
$10.3
|
6. Ronaldo Cisneros
|
ATL
|
vs. CIN
|
$8.0
|
7. Jordan Morris
|
SEA
|
vs. MIA
|
$7.5
|
8. Darwin Quintero
|
HOU
|
vs. POR
|
$8.6
|
9. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
at RBNY
|
$9.4
|
10. Romell Quioto
|
MTL
|
vs. VAN
|
$8.3
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Miguel Berry
|
CLB
|
vs. ORL
|
$6.1
|
2. C.J. Sapong
|
NSH
|
at SJ
|
$6.0
|
3. Justin Rennicks
|
NE
|
vs. CLT
|
$4.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. CLT
|
$12.7
|
2. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. SKC
|
$10.6
|
3. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. RSL
|
$8.6
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to Week 6 winner Khai Zam, manager of DORFMIESTER 99, scoring 99 points to top the weekly leaderboard. Khai hit 27 points from an Orlando City heavy bench to cash in on a $150 MLS store gift card!