2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 4 Positional Rankings

MLS Fantasy is in full swing, with another full 14-game slate kicking off on Saturday at 1 pm ET. With three rounds in the books, we’ve got a bigger sample size to base our team selections on. Let’s use this information to pick out the top Week 4 plays and values at each position.
Goalkeepers
Maxime Crepeau has allowed just one goal through the first three games of 2022 and now he faces a Vancouver Whitecaps side that has scored just once in their first three games (10 pm ET | MLS Live on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada). With LAFC a sizable home favorite on Sunday, Crepeau is in a favorable spot to collect his third clean sheet of the season.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Maxime Crepeau
|
LAFC
|
vs. VAN
|
$8.1
|
2. Jonathan Bond
|
LA
|
vs. ORL
|
$8.1
|
3. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. CLB
|
$6.8
|
4. Brad Guzan
|
ATL
|
vs. MTL
|
$6.3
|
5. Gabriel Slonina
|
CHI
|
vs. SKC
|
$8.0
|
1. Alec Kann
|
CIN
|
vs. MIA
|
$4.5
|
2. Dayne St. Clair
|
MIN
|
vs. SJ
|
$5.5
|
3. Earl Edwards Jr.
|
NE
|
at CLT
|
$4.8
Defenders
Mamadou Fall has played a pivotal part in LAFC topping the Western Conference table after Week 3. He’s done his job defensively and continues to be an attacking threat on set pieces. Look for the 19-year-old center back to continue to make an impact on both ends of the field in a favorable matchup at home with Vancouver.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Mamadou Fall
|
LAFC
|
vs. VAN
|
$7.5
|
2. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
vs.MTL
|
$6.1
|
3. Julian Araujo
|
LA
|
vs. ORL
|
$7.6
|
4. Rafael Czichos
|
CHI
|
vs. SKC
|
$8.5
|
5. John Tolkin
|
RBNY
|
vs. CLB
|
$6.7
|
6. Alexander Callens
|
NYC
|
vs. PHI
|
$7.9
|
7. Walker Zimmerman
|
NSH
|
at RSL
|
$8.4
|
8. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
at TOR
|
$8.4
|
9. Zan Kolmanic
|
ATX
|
vs. SEA
|
$7.3
|
10. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
at NYC
|
$8.7
|
1. George Campbell
|
ATL
|
vs. MTL
|
$5.9
|
2. David Taylor
|
MIN
|
vs. SJ
|
$4.8
|
3. Tyler Blackett
|
CIN
|
vs. MIA
|
$4.9
Midfielders
Lucas Zelarayan continues to be a fantasy menace, notching 15 or more points in three straight appearances to start the season. Regardless of the tough matchup at New York Red Bulls this week, Zelarayan has shown that he’s fully capable of contributing a serviceable point haul through peripheral stats and bonus points alone.
|
1. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. RBNY
|
$10.5
|
2. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at CLT
|
$11.5
|
3. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. SJ
|
$8.5
|
4. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. MIA
|
$8.9
|
5. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
vs. SKC
|
$9.1
|
6. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
vs. CLB
|
$10.5
|
7. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
at DAL
|
$10.5
|
8. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
vs. SEA
|
$10.5
|
9. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
vs. DC
|
$8.9
|
10. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at RSL
|
$9.4
|
11. Jack Price
|
COL
|
at HOU
|
$8.8
|
12. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
vs. PHI
|
$9.3
|
13. Frankie Amaya
|
RBNY
|
vs CLB
|
$7.5
|
14. Alan Velasco
|
DAL
|
vs POR
|
$8.7
|
15. Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
vs. SJ
|
$9.0
|
16. Jose Cifuentes
|
LAFC
|
vs. VAN
|
$8.0
|
17. Albert Rusnak
|
SEA
|
at ATX
|
$8.4
|
18. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
at CHI
|
$8.8
|
19. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
at NYC
|
$8.3
|
20. Paul Arriola
|
DAL
|
vs. POR
|
$9.2
|
1. Franco Fragapane
|
MIN
|
vs. SJ
|
$6.9
|
2. Kellyn Acosta
|
LAFC
|
vs. VAN
|
$6.7
|
3. Derrick Etienne Jr.
|
CLB
|
at RBNY
|
$7.0
Forwards
Josef Martinez logged his first goal of 2022 after firing off four shots on goal in last week’s 2-1 win over Charlotte FC. The Venezuelan striker was a handful throughout the match and he figures to be picked out early and often at home against a CF Montréal unit that have conceded a league-high eight goals through three games.
|
1. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. MTL
|
$9.7
|
2. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. VAN
|
$10.1
|
3. Chicharito
|
LA
|
vs. ORL
|
$9.7
|
4. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. PHI
|
$9.3
|
5. Darwin Quintero
|
HOU
|
vs COL
|
$7.2
|
6. Brian Rodriguez
|
LAFC
|
vs VAN
|
$8.5
|
7. Luis Amarilla
|
MIN
|
vs SJ
|
$7.0
|
8. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
at CIN
|
$8.9
|
9. Patryk Klimala
|
RBNY
|
vs. CLB
|
$9.5
|
10. Douglas Costa
|
LA
|
vs. ORL
|
$8.4
|
1. Brandon Vazquez
|
CIN
|
vs. MIA
|
$6.6
|
2. Talles Magno
|
NYC
|
vs. PHI
|
$6.6
|
3. Dominique Badji
|
CIN
|
vs. MIA
|
$5.6
|
1. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at RBNY
|
$10.5
|
2. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. MTL
|
$9.7
|
3. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. VAN
|
$10.1
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to Week 3 winner Zach Schwarzbach, manager of Zachs FC, who topped all scores with 109 points. They gave the captain’s armband to Lucas Zelarayan for a 30 point haul and also got a big 12 points off the bench from NYCFC forward Talles Magno. Zach pockets a $150 MLS store gift card for notching the weekly high score.
