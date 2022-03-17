Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 4 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Fantasy is in full swing, with another full 14-game slate kicking off on Saturday at 1 pm ET. With three rounds in the books, we’ve got a bigger sample size to base our team selections on. Let’s use this information to pick out the top Week 4 plays and values at each position.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 4 preview podcast

Goalkeepers

Maxime Crepeau has allowed just one goal through the first three games of 2022 and now he faces a Vancouver Whitecaps side that has scored just once in their first three games (10 pm ET | MLS Live on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada). With LAFC a sizable home favorite on Sunday, Crepeau is in a favorable spot to collect his third clean sheet of the season.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Maxime Crepeau
LAFC
vs. VAN
$8.1
2. Jonathan Bond
LA
vs. ORL
$8.1
3. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. CLB
$6.8
4. Brad Guzan
ATL
vs. MTL
$6.3
5. Gabriel Slonina
CHI
vs. SKC
$8.0
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alec Kann
CIN
vs. MIA
$4.5
2. Dayne St. Clair
MIN
vs. SJ
$5.5
3. Earl Edwards Jr.
NE
at CLT
$4.8

Defenders

Mamadou Fall has played a pivotal part in LAFC topping the Western Conference table after Week 3. He’s done his job defensively and continues to be an attacking threat on set pieces. Look for the 19-year-old center back to continue to make an impact on both ends of the field in a favorable matchup at home with Vancouver.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Mamadou Fall
LAFC
vs. VAN
$7.5
2. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs.MTL
$6.1
3. Julian Araujo
LA
vs. ORL
$7.6
4. Rafael Czichos
CHI
vs. SKC
$8.5
5. John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. CLB
$6.7
6. Alexander Callens
NYC
vs. PHI
$7.9
7. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
at RSL
$8.4
8. Julian Gressel
DC
at TOR
$8.4
9. Zan Kolmanic
ATX
vs. SEA
$7.3
10. Kai Wagner
PHI
at NYC
$8.7
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. George Campbell
ATL
vs. MTL
$5.9
2. David Taylor
MIN
vs. SJ
$4.8
3. Tyler Blackett
CIN
vs. MIA
$4.9

Midfielders

Lucas Zelarayan continues to be a fantasy menace, notching 15 or more points in three straight appearances to start the season. Regardless of the tough matchup at New York Red Bulls this week, Zelarayan has shown that he’s fully capable of contributing a serviceable point haul through peripheral stats and bonus points alone.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. RBNY
$10.5
2. Carles Gil
NE
at CLT
$11.5
3. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. SJ
$8.5
4. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. MIA
$8.9
5. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
vs. SKC
$9.1
6. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. CLB
$10.5
7. Yimmi Chara
POR
at DAL
$10.5
8. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
vs. SEA
$10.5
9. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
vs. DC
$8.9
10. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at RSL
$9.4
11. Jack Price
COL
at HOU
$8.8
12. Maxi Moralez
NYC
vs. PHI
$9.3
13. Frankie Amaya
RBNY
vs CLB
$7.5
14. Alan Velasco
DAL
vs POR
$8.7
15. Robin Lod
MIN
vs. SJ
$9.0
16. Jose Cifuentes
LAFC
vs. VAN
$8.0
17. Albert Rusnak
SEA
at ATX
$8.4
18. Johnny Russell
SKC
at CHI
$8.8
19. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
at NYC
$8.3
20. Paul Arriola
DAL
vs. POR
$9.2
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Franco Fragapane
MIN
vs. SJ
$6.9
2. Kellyn Acosta
LAFC
vs. VAN
$6.7
3. Derrick Etienne Jr.
CLB
at RBNY
$7.0

Forwards

Josef Martinez logged his first goal of 2022 after firing off four shots on goal in last week’s 2-1 win over Charlotte FC. The Venezuelan striker was a handful throughout the match and he figures to be picked out early and often at home against a CF Montréal unit that have conceded a league-high eight goals through three games.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Josef Martinez
ATL
vs. MTL
$9.7
2. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. VAN
$10.1
3. Chicharito
LA
vs. ORL
$9.7
4. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. PHI
$9.3
5. Darwin Quintero
HOU
vs COL
$7.2
6. Brian Rodriguez
LAFC
vs VAN
$8.5
7. Luis Amarilla
MIN
vs SJ
$7.0
8. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
at CIN
$8.9
9. Patryk Klimala
RBNY
vs. CLB
$9.5
10. Douglas Costa
LA
vs. ORL
$8.4
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
vs. MIA
$6.6
2. Talles Magno
NYC
vs. PHI
$6.6
3. Dominique Badji
CIN
vs. MIA
$5.6
Captains
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at RBNY
$10.5
2. Josef Martinez
ATL
vs. MTL
$9.7
3. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. VAN
$10.1

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to Week 3 winner Zach Schwarzbach, manager of Zachs FC, who topped all scores with 109 points. They gave the captain’s armband to Lucas Zelarayan for a 30 point haul and also got a big 12 points off the bench from NYCFC forward Talles Magno. Zach pockets a $150 MLS store gift card for notching the weekly high score.

MLS Fantasy MOTW3

Fantasy Soccer Advice

