2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 10 DGW Positional Rankings

Goalkeepers

Joe Willis is high on the fantasy radar after Nashville SC’s christening of GEODIS Park last week. Willis has a home-friendly schedule after playing the first eight weeks on the road, and if last season was any indication, Nashville at home was nearly automatic clean sheet points. A Week 10 fixture with a Real Salt Lake side that has been outscored 7-1 across their last three road matches sees Willis in an excellent spot to turn up with a shutout.