2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 10 DGW Positional Rankings

Week 10 of MLS Fantasy brings us another double game week, with FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC kicking the round off Wednesday night (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).
Fantasy managers will have to ask if it’s worth loading up on FC Cincinnati and Toronto FC players for combined point potential or sticking with the reliable point scorers who only have one match.
With the first match locking on Wednesday, let’s jump right in and go over the top plays and values at each position.
Teams on a DGW: CIN, TOR
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 10 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Joe Willis is high on the fantasy radar after Nashville SC’s christening of GEODIS Park last week. Willis has a home-friendly schedule after playing the first eight weeks on the road, and if last season was any indication, Nashville at home was nearly automatic clean sheet points. A Week 10 fixture with a Real Salt Lake side that has been outscored 7-1 across their last three road matches sees Willis in an excellent spot to turn up with a shutout.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
vs. RSL
|
$8.1
|
2. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. POR
|
$8.2
|
3. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. SKC
|
$7.7
|
4. Alex Bono
|
TOR
|
at CIN, at VAN
|
$6.4
|
5. Kristijan Kahlina
|
CLT
|
vs. MIA
|
$7.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Roman Celentano
|
CIN
|
vs. TOR, at MIN
|
$4.0
|
2. Bobby Shuttleworth
|
ATL
|
vs. CHI
|
$4.4
|
3. Jon Kempin
|
DC
|
vs. HOU
|
$4.7
Defenders
Walker Zimmerman has underperformed after setting a high bar for fantasy managers last season. Look for the US men’s national team defender to get back on track with Nashville SC’s home-heavy schedule for the remainder of the season.
Despite his pedestrian fantasy performances, Zimmerman remains a significant threat on set pieces and can turn up with a big point haul given his ability to rack up bonus points.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Walker Zimmerman
|
NSH
|
vs. RSL
|
$7.8
|
2. Julio Cascante
|
ATX
|
vs. LA
|
$9.4
|
3. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs. HOU
|
$8.4
|
4. Nick Hagglund
|
CIN
|
vs. TOR, at MIN
|
$6.5
|
5. Alexander Callens
|
NYC
|
vs. SKC
|
$9.0
|
6. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
vs. CHI
|
$8.4
|
7. John Tolkin
|
RNY
|
vs. POR
|
$8.4
|
8. Christian Fuchs
|
CLT
|
vs. MIA
|
$7.9
|
9. Brandon Bye
|
NE
|
vs.CLB
|
$9.2
|
10. Bakaye Dibassy
|
MIN
|
vs. CIN
|
$9.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Luca Petrasso
|
TOR
|
at CIN, at VAN
|
$4.7
|
2. Alvas Powell
|
CIN
|
vs. TOR, at MIN
|
$5.3
|
3. Ian Murphy
|
CIN
|
vs. TOR, at MIN
|
$5.8
Midfielders
Luciano Acosta has scored or assisted in four straight matches, including a goal last week against Wednesday’s opponent Toronto FC. The FC Cincinnati sparkplug bagged 13 points in Week 5’s double game week, and based on his current form we can expect more of the same in Week 10.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. TOR, at MIN
|
$10.9
|
2. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
at CIN, at VAN
|
$10.6
|
3. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. CLB
|
$13.6
|
4. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. CIN
|
$10.6
|
5. Jonathan Osorio
|
TOR
|
at CIN, at VAN
|
$9.9
|
6. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
vs. LA
|
$11.6
|
7. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. RSL
|
$10.9
|
8. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. ORL
|
$11.2
|
9. Santiago Rodriguez
|
NYC
|
vs. SKC
|
$9.4
|
10. Junior Moreno
|
CIN
|
vs. TOR, at MIN
|
$7.5
|
11. Michael Bradley
|
TOR
|
at CIN, at VAN
|
$8.2
|
12. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
vs. POR
|
$11.0
|
13. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
at ATL
|
$9.4
|
14. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at NE
|
$10.6
|
15. Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
vs. CIN
|
$9.5
|
16. Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
vs. COL
|
$8.8
|
17. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
vs. CHI
|
$8.4
|
18. Randall Leal
|
NSH
|
vs. RSL
|
$8.7
|
19. Diego Fagundez
|
ATX
|
vs. LA
|
$9.3
|
20. Facundo Torres
|
ORL
|
at MTL
|
$9.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Haris Medunjanin
|
CIN
|
vs. TOR, at MIN
|
$4.0
|
2. Jordy Alcivar
|
CLT
|
vs. MIA
|
$5.9
|
3. Damian Rivera
|
NE
|
vs. CLB
|
$4.1
Forwards
Jesus Jimenez is just one point back of Carlos Vela as the highest-scoring fantasy forward, and he comes in hot with five goals in as many games. He fired off five shots in last week’s 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati and will look to exact revenge on Wednesday in the first match of Toronto’s two-game road swing in Week 10.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jesus Jimenez
|
TOR
|
at CIN, at VAN
|
$9.6
|
2. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. SKC
|
$10.1
|
3. Brandon Vazquez
|
CIN
|
vs. TOR, at MIN
|
$7.1
|
4. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. PHI
|
$10.3
|
5. Adam Buska
|
NE
|
vs. CLB
|
$9.2
|
6. Patryk Klimala
|
RBNY
|
vs. POR
|
$8.0
|
7. Karol Swiderski
|
CLT
|
vs. MIA
|
$7.8
|
8. Jeremy Ebobisse
|
SJ
|
vs. COL
|
$8.4
|
9. Taxi Fountas
|
DC
|
vs. HOU
|
$9.4
|
10. Brenner
|
CIN
|
vs. TOR, at MIN
|
$6.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Dominique Badji
|
CIN
|
vs. TOR, at MIN
|
$5.4
|
2. Gyasi Zardes
|
COL
|
at SJ
|
$5.2
|
3. Abu Danladi
|
MIN
|
vs. CIN
|
$5.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. TOR, at MIN
|
$10.9
|
2. Jesus Jimenez
|
TOR
|
at CIN, at VAN
|
$9.8
|
3. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
at CIN, at VAN
|
$10.6
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to Gauld Digger and manager Gregg Mair for topping the Week 9 table with 115 points. Manager Mair earned 45 points by stacking Carles Gil ©, Brandon Bye and Matt Turner from the New England Revolution to win a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for his efforts.