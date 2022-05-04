Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 10 DGW Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Week 10 of MLS Fantasy brings us another double game week, with FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC kicking the round off Wednesday night (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Fantasy managers will have to ask if it’s worth loading up on FC Cincinnati and Toronto FC players for combined point potential or sticking with the reliable point scorers who only have one match.

With the first match locking on Wednesday, let’s jump right in and go over the top plays and values at each position.

Teams on a DGW: CIN, TOR

Goalkeepers

Joe Willis is high on the fantasy radar after Nashville SC’s christening of GEODIS Park last week. Willis has a home-friendly schedule after playing the first eight weeks on the road, and if last season was any indication, Nashville at home was nearly automatic clean sheet points. A Week 10 fixture with a Real Salt Lake side that has been outscored 7-1 across their last three road matches sees Willis in an excellent spot to turn up with a shutout.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. RSL
$8.1
2. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. POR
$8.2
3. Sean Johnson
NYC
vs. SKC
$7.7
4. Alex Bono
TOR
at CIN, at VAN
$6.4
5. Kristijan Kahlina
CLT
vs. MIA
$7.2
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Roman Celentano
CIN
vs. TOR, at MIN
$4.0
2. Bobby Shuttleworth
ATL
vs. CHI
$4.4
3. Jon Kempin
DC
vs. HOU
$4.7

Defenders

Walker Zimmerman has underperformed after setting a high bar for fantasy managers last season. Look for the US men’s national team defender to get back on track with Nashville SC’s home-heavy schedule for the remainder of the season.

Despite his pedestrian fantasy performances, Zimmerman remains a significant threat on set pieces and can turn up with a big point haul given his ability to rack up bonus points.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. RSL
$7.8
2. Julio Cascante
ATX
vs. LA
$9.4
3. Julian Gressel
DC
vs. HOU
$8.4
4. Nick Hagglund
CIN
vs. TOR, at MIN
$6.5
5. Alexander Callens
NYC
vs. SKC
$9.0
6. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. CHI
$8.4
7. John Tolkin
RNY
vs. POR
$8.4
8. Christian Fuchs
CLT
vs. MIA
$7.9
9. Brandon Bye
NE
vs.CLB
$9.2
10. Bakaye Dibassy
MIN
vs. CIN
$9.1
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luca Petrasso
TOR
at CIN, at VAN
$4.7
2. Alvas Powell
CIN
vs. TOR, at MIN
$5.3
3. Ian Murphy
CIN
vs. TOR, at MIN
$5.8

Midfielders

Luciano Acosta has scored or assisted in four straight matches, including a goal last week against Wednesday’s opponent Toronto FC. The FC Cincinnati sparkplug bagged 13 points in Week 5’s double game week, and based on his current form we can expect more of the same in Week 10.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. TOR, at MIN
$10.9
2. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
at CIN, at VAN
$10.6
3. Carles Gil
NE
vs. CLB
$13.6
4. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. CIN
$10.6
5. Jonathan Osorio
TOR
at CIN, at VAN
$9.9
6. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
vs. LA
$11.6
7. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. RSL
$10.9
8. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. ORL
$11.2
9. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
vs. SKC
$9.4
10. Junior Moreno
CIN
vs. TOR, at MIN
$7.5
11. Michael Bradley
TOR
at CIN, at VAN
$8.2
12. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. POR
$11.0
13. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
at ATL
$9.4
14. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at NE
$10.6
15. Robin Lod
MIN
vs. CIN
$9.5
16. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. COL
$8.8
17. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
vs. CHI
$8.4
18. Randall Leal
NSH
vs. RSL
$8.7
19. Diego Fagundez
ATX
vs. LA
$9.3
20. Facundo Torres
ORL
at MTL
$9.8
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Haris Medunjanin
CIN
vs. TOR, at MIN
$4.0
2. Jordy Alcivar
CLT
vs. MIA
$5.9
3. Damian Rivera
NE
vs. CLB
$4.1

Forwards

Jesus Jimenez is just one point back of Carlos Vela as the highest-scoring fantasy forward, and he comes in hot with five goals in as many games. He fired off five shots in last week’s 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati and will look to exact revenge on Wednesday in the first match of Toronto’s two-game road swing in Week 10.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jesus Jimenez
TOR
at CIN, at VAN
$9.6
2. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. SKC
$10.1
3. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
vs. TOR, at MIN
$7.1
4. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. PHI
$10.3
5. Adam Buska
NE
vs. CLB
$9.2
6. Patryk Klimala
RBNY
vs. POR
$8.0
7. Karol Swiderski
CLT
vs. MIA
$7.8
8. Jeremy Ebobisse
SJ
vs. COL
$8.4
9. Taxi Fountas
DC
vs. HOU
$9.4
10. Brenner
CIN
vs. TOR, at MIN
$6.7
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Dominique Badji
CIN
vs. TOR, at MIN
$5.4
2. Gyasi Zardes
COL
at SJ
$5.2
3. Abu Danladi
MIN
vs. CIN
$5.0
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. TOR, at MIN
$10.9
2. Jesus Jimenez
TOR
at CIN, at VAN
$9.8
3. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
at CIN, at VAN
$10.6

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to Gauld Digger and manager Gregg Mair for topping the Week 9 table with 115 points. Manager Mair earned 45 points by stacking Carles Gil ©, Brandon Bye and Matt Turner from the New England Revolution to win a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for his efforts.

22MLS Fantasy MOTW W9

