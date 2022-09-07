2022 MLS Fantasy Round 26 Positional Rankings

Round 26 of MLS Fantasy begins Wednesday with New York City FC vs. FC Cincinnati (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).
Both sides are the only teams with a double-game week this round, giving fantasy managers the chance to maximize point potential with an extra game for those players. With just four rounds to go in the fantasy season, let’s look at the top plays and values to help your team make a run at the top of the leaderboards.
Teams on a DGW: CIN, NYC
Goalkeepers
Sean Johnson emerges as the top goalkeeper option with favorable matchups at home versus FC Cincinnati and at Charlotte FC.
The NYCFC netminder is tied with Andre Blake for the most clean sheets (13) in MLS, and with two opportunities to collect another, he’s in a good spot to turn in a double-digit score.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN, at CLT
|
$9.3
|
2. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. ORL
|
$11.4
|
3. Zac MacMath
|
RSL
|
vs. DC
|
$8.4
|
4. James Pantemis
|
MTL
|
vs. CLB
|
$7.9
|
5. William Yarbrough
|
COL
|
vs. VAN
|
$7.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Roman Celentano
|
CIN
|
at NYC, vs. SJ
|
$5.7
|
2. Steve Clark
|
HOU
|
vs. SKC
|
$6.8
|
3. John Pulskamp
|
SKC
|
at HOU
|
$5.1
Defenders
With a lack of definitive double-game week starters, Kai Wagner once again sticks out as the top option at the defender position.
He’s topped 16 points in back-to-back rounds, and is primed to flirt with double-digit points again facing an Orlando City side that could be both heavy-legged and rotated after Wednesday’s US Open Cup Final (8 pm ET | ESPN+).
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. ORL
|
$13.4
|
2. Malte Amundsen
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN, at CLT
|
$9.2
|
3. Tayvon Gray
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN, at CLT
|
$6.6
|
4. Maxime Chanot
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN, at CLT
|
$6.3
|
5. Matt Miazga
|
CIN
|
at NYC, vs. SJ
|
$7.9
|
6. Geoff Cameron
|
CIN
|
at NYC, vs. SJ
|
$6.8
|
7. Walker Zimmerman
|
NSH
|
vs. LA
|
$8.5
|
8. Jakob Glesnes
|
PHI
|
vs. ORL
|
$12.1
|
9. Andrew Brody
|
RSL
|
vs. DC
|
$10.6
|
10. Jack Elliott
|
PHI
|
vs. ORL
|
$13.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Anton Tinnerholm
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN, at CLT
|
$5.6
|
2. Nick Hagglund
|
CIN
|
at NYC, vs. SJ
|
$5.6
|
3. Alvas Powell
|
CIN
|
at NYC, vs. SJ
|
$5.6
Midfielders
Santiago Rodriguez has been involved in three of NYCFC’s last four goals, highlighting his increased role in the attack since the departure of Taty Castellanos. Look for the crafty Uruguayan to continue to be a primary influencer in the New York City attack with two intriguing games on the Round 26 schedule.
*Luciano Acosta is suspended at NYC and will be available vs. San Jose.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Santiago Rodriguez
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN, at CLT
|
$10.8
|
2. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN, at CLT
|
$9.2
|
3. Alvaro Barreal
|
CIN
|
at NYC, vs. SJ
|
$9.1
|
4. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. LA
|
$16.5
|
5. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
vs. ORL
|
$13.5
|
6. Luciano Acosta*
|
CIN
|
at NYC, vs. SJ
|
$12.8
|
7. Nicolas Acevedo
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN, at CLT
|
$7.7
|
8. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. CLB
|
$9.4
|
9. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
at SEA
|
$13.9
|
10. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at RBNY
|
$12.9
|
11. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at MTL
|
$11.4
|
12. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at POR
|
$13.9
|
13. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
vs. NE
|
$10.6
|
14. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. ATX
|
$12.3
|
15. Alan Velasco
|
DAL
|
vs. LAFC
|
$10.0
|
16. Erik Thommy
|
SKC
|
at HOU
|
$9.6
|
17. Obinna Nwobodo
|
CIN
|
at NYC, vs. SJ
|
$8.3
|
18. Riqui Puig
|
LA
|
at NSH
|
$9.7
|
19. Pablo Ruiz
|
RSL
|
vs. DC
|
$9.1
|
20. Junior Moreno
|
CIN
|
at NYC, vs. SJ
|
$6.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jacob Shaffelburg
|
NSH
|
vs. LA
|
$4.9
|
2. Fabian Herbers
|
CHI
|
vs. MIA
|
$4.0
|
3. Adalberto Carrasquilla
|
HOU
|
vs. SKC
|
$5.6
Forwards
Brandon Vazquez has been involved in nearly half of FC Cincinnati’s goals this season (47), leading the attack with 16 goals and four assists.
He starts the round off against a battered NYCFC backline and closes it out with a juicy home game against a San Jose Earthquakes side that has allowed the most goals (55) in the Western Conference.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brandon Vazquez
|
CIN
|
at NYC, vs. SJ
|
$10.5
|
2. Brenner
|
CIN
|
at NYC, vs. SJ
|
$8.9
|
3. Talles Magno
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN, at CLT
|
$7.4
|
4. Julian Carranza
|
PHI
|
vs. ORL
|
$10.7
|
5. Jefferson Savarino
|
RSL
|
vs. DC
|
$10.2
|
6. Lorenzo Insigne
|
TOR
|
at ATL
|
$12.0
|
7. Mikael Uhre
|
PHI
|
vs. ORL
|
$11.1
|
8. Federico Bernardeschi
|
TOR
|
at ATL
|
$10.8
|
9. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
at DAL
|
$12.0
|
10. Romell Quioto
|
MTL
|
vs. CLB
|
$11.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Heber
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN, at CLT
|
$5.3
|
2. Thiago Andrade
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN, at CLT
|
$4.9
|
3. Kei Kamara
|
MTL
|
vs. CLB
|
$5.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Santiago Rodriguez
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN, at CLT
|
$10.8
|
2. Brandon Vazquez
|
CIN
|
at NYC, vs. SJ
|
$10.5
|
3. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN, at CLT
|
$9.2