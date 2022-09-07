Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 26 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Round 26 of MLS Fantasy begins Wednesday with New York City FC vs. FC Cincinnati (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Both sides are the only teams with a double-game week this round, giving fantasy managers the chance to maximize point potential with an extra game for those players. With just four rounds to go in the fantasy season, let’s look at the top plays and values to help your team make a run at the top of the leaderboards.

Teams on a DGW: CIN, NYC

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 26 preview podcast

Goalkeepers

Sean Johnson emerges as the top goalkeeper option with favorable matchups at home versus FC Cincinnati and at Charlotte FC.

The NYCFC netminder is tied with Andre Blake for the most clean sheets (13) in MLS, and with two opportunities to collect another, he’s in a good spot to turn in a double-digit score.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Sean Johnson
NYC
vs. CIN, at CLT
$9.3
2. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. ORL
$11.4
3. Zac MacMath
RSL
vs. DC
$8.4
4. James Pantemis
MTL
vs. CLB
$7.9
5. William Yarbrough
COL
vs. VAN
$7.2
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Roman Celentano
CIN
at NYC, vs. SJ
$5.7
2. Steve Clark
HOU
vs. SKC
$6.8
3. John Pulskamp
SKC
at HOU
$5.1

Defenders

With a lack of definitive double-game week starters, Kai Wagner once again sticks out as the top option at the defender position.

He’s topped 16 points in back-to-back rounds, and is primed to flirt with double-digit points again facing an Orlando City side that could be both heavy-legged and rotated after Wednesday’s US Open Cup Final (8 pm ET | ESPN+).

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. ORL
$13.4
2. Malte Amundsen
NYC
vs. CIN, at CLT
$9.2
3. Tayvon Gray
NYC
vs. CIN, at CLT
$6.6
4. Maxime Chanot
NYC
vs. CIN, at CLT
$6.3
5. Matt Miazga
CIN
at NYC, vs. SJ
$7.9
6. Geoff Cameron
CIN
at NYC, vs. SJ
$6.8
7. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. LA
$8.5
8. Jakob Glesnes
PHI
vs. ORL
$12.1
9. Andrew Brody
RSL
vs. DC
$10.6
10. Jack Elliott
PHI
vs. ORL
$13.0
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Anton Tinnerholm
NYC
vs. CIN, at CLT
$5.6
2. Nick Hagglund
CIN
at NYC, vs. SJ
$5.6
3. Alvas Powell
CIN
at NYC, vs. SJ
$5.6

Midfielders

Santiago Rodriguez has been involved in three of NYCFC’s last four goals, highlighting his increased role in the attack since the departure of Taty Castellanos. Look for the crafty Uruguayan to continue to be a primary influencer in the New York City attack with two intriguing games on the Round 26 schedule.

*Luciano Acosta is suspended at NYC and will be available vs. San Jose.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
vs. CIN, at CLT
$10.8
2. Maxi Moralez
NYC
vs. CIN, at CLT
$9.2
3. Alvaro Barreal
CIN
at NYC, vs. SJ
$9.1
4. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. LA
$16.5
5. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
vs. ORL
$13.5
6. Luciano Acosta*
CIN
at NYC, vs. SJ
$12.8
7. Nicolas Acevedo
NYC
vs. CIN, at CLT
$7.7
8. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. CLB
$9.4
9. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at SEA
$13.9
10. Carles Gil
NE
at RBNY
$12.9
11. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at MTL
$11.4
12. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at POR
$13.9
13. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. NE
$10.6
14. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. ATX
$12.3
15. Alan Velasco
DAL
vs. LAFC
$10.0
16. Erik Thommy
SKC
at HOU
$9.6
17. Obinna Nwobodo
CIN
at NYC, vs. SJ
$8.3
18. Riqui Puig
LA
at NSH
$9.7
19. Pablo Ruiz
RSL
vs. DC
$9.1
20. Junior Moreno
CIN
at NYC, vs. SJ
$6.7
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jacob Shaffelburg
NSH
vs. LA
$4.9
2. Fabian Herbers
CHI
vs. MIA
$4.0
3. Adalberto Carrasquilla
HOU
vs. SKC
$5.6

Forwards

Brandon Vazquez has been involved in nearly half of FC Cincinnati’s goals this season (47), leading the attack with 16 goals and four assists.

He starts the round off against a battered NYCFC backline and closes it out with a juicy home game against a San Jose Earthquakes side that has allowed the most goals (55) in the Western Conference.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
at NYC, vs. SJ
$10.5
2. Brenner
CIN
at NYC, vs. SJ
$8.9
3. Talles Magno
NYC
vs. CIN, at CLT
$7.4
4. Julian Carranza
PHI
vs. ORL
$10.7
5. Jefferson Savarino
RSL
vs. DC
$10.2
6. Lorenzo Insigne
TOR
at ATL
$12.0
7. Mikael Uhre
PHI
vs. ORL
$11.1
8. Federico Bernardeschi
TOR
at ATL
$10.8
9. Cristian Arango
LAFC
at DAL
$12.0
10. Romell Quioto
MTL
vs. CLB
$11.4
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Heber
NYC
vs. CIN, at CLT
$5.3
2. Thiago Andrade
NYC
vs. CIN, at CLT
$4.9
3. Kei Kamara
MTL
vs. CLB
$5.7
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
vs. CIN, at CLT
$10.8
2. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
at NYC, vs. SJ
$10.5
3. Maxi Moralez
NYC
vs. CIN, at CLT
$9.2

