2022 MLS Fantasy Round 19 Positional Rankings

If you missed out on the MLS Fantasy point party that was Round 18, there’s still time to make one last run at the MLS Fantasy Champions League. Week 19 marks the start of the final FCL qualifier, where the Top 50 entrants across Week 19-24 will punch a ticket to the final round for a shot at the $500 grand prize.
There are multiple high-profile matchups to exploit this week, so let’s take a deeper dive to pinpoint the top plays and values at each position.
Goalkeepers
After two straight clean sheets in Round 18, Sean Johnson and New York City FC will be looking to extend that streak to three at home Saturday against Inter Miami CF (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). If he can replicate recent performances this weekend, there is no doubt that he will bring home a good fantasy point haul in Round 19.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. MIA
|
$9.7
|
2
|
Stefan Frei
|
SEA
|
vs. COL
|
$7.6
|
3
|
Zac MacMath
|
RSL
|
vs. DAL
|
$9.9
|
4
|
Brad Stuver
|
ATX
|
vs. RBNY
|
$9.5
|
5
|
Aljaz Ivacic
|
POR
|
vs. SJ
|
$8.3
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Isaac Boehmer
|
VAN
|
vs. CHI
|
$4.3
|
2
|
Roman Celentano
|
CIN
|
vs. NSH
|
$5.7
|
3
|
John Pulskamp
|
SKC
|
vs. LAFC
|
$4.9
Defenders
While Alexander Callens has been in a bit of a slump recently, the NYCFC defender is due to get back to his massive fantasy performances this weekend at Yankee Stadium against Miami. The Peruvian serves as not only a great defender, but also a threat to get himself on the score sheet from set pieces.
When you combine NYCFC’s recent defensive performances and Callens' fantasy potential, he is automatically an elite option going into Round 19
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Alex Callens
|
NYC
|
vs. MIA
|
$10.6
|
2
|
Justen Glad
|
RSL
|
vs. DAL
|
$11.4
|
3
|
Diego Palacios
|
LAFC
|
at SKC
|
$9.6
|
4
|
Thiago Martins
|
NYC
|
vs. MIA
|
$10.2
|
5
|
Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
at ORL
|
$11.8
|
6
|
Ruben Gabrielsen
|
ATX
|
vs. RBNY
|
$9.3
|
7
|
Walker Zimmerman
|
NSH
|
at CIN
|
$7.6
|
8
|
Ranko Veselinovic
|
VAN
|
vs. CHI
|
$9.5
|
9
|
Yeimar
|
SEA
|
vs. COL
|
$8.0
|
10
|
Domenico Criscito
|
TOR
|
vs. CLT
|
$7.4
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Tayvon Gray
|
NYC
|
vs. MIA
|
$6.5
|
2
|
Jasper Foffelsend
|
RSL
|
vs. DAL
|
$6.0
|
3
|
Nathan
|
SJ
|
at POR
|
$6.0
Midfielders
Lucas Zelarayan and his newly acquired partner in crime, Cucho Hernandez, have been scorching hot the past three games. Zelarayan has six goal contributions in his last three matches for the Columbus Crew and is in top form going into Saturday’s match against the New England Revolution (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), making him a top option for the upcoming round.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. NE
|
$10.6
|
2
|
Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at CLB
|
$13.6
|
3
|
Santi Rodriguez
|
NYC
|
vs. MIA
|
$10.5
|
4
|
Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at CIN
|
$13.5
|
5
|
Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at HOU
|
$12.3
|
6
|
Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
at DC
|
$11.6
|
7
|
Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
vs. MIA
|
$9.6
|
8
|
Nico Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. COL
|
$10.5
|
9
|
Pablo Ruiz
|
RSL
|
vs. DAL
|
$9.7
|
10
|
Sebastian Druissi
|
ATX
|
vs. RBNY
|
$11.1
|
11
|
Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
vs. CHI
|
$7.9
|
12
|
Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
vs. SJ
|
$9.1
|
13
|
Jose Cifuentes
|
LAFC
|
at SKC
|
$9.2
|
14
|
Jamiro Monteiro
|
SJ
|
at POR
|
$11.6
|
15
|
Jonathan Osorio
|
TOR
|
vs. CLT
|
$10.3
|
16
|
Thiago Almada
|
ATL
|
at LA
|
$10.5
|
17
|
Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
at VAN
|
$10.1
|
18
|
Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
at ORL
|
$10.4
|
19
|
Facundo Torres
|
ORL
|
vs. PHI
|
$10.0
|
20.
|
Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
at ATX
|
$11.6
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Andres Cubas
|
VAN
|
vs. CHI
|
$7.2
|
2
|
Alvaro Barreal
|
CIN
|
vs. NSH
|
$6.9
|
3
|
Franco Fragapane
|
MIN
|
at HOU
|
$6.3
Forwards
With what could be the last match for Valentin “Taty” Castellanosuntil he takes his talents to Europe, last season's Golden Boot winner presented by Audi may be looking to give NYCFC fans a proper send off. Up against a Miami side who will be missing their main center back, Castellanos will look to do some damage in his final match at Yankee Stadium, making him the top option going into Round 19.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. MIA
|
$11.4
|
2
|
Cucho Hernandez
|
CLB
|
vs. NE
|
$9.9
|
3
|
Jefferson Savarino
|
RSL
|
vs. DAL
|
$10.9
|
4
|
Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. SKC
|
$11.1
|
5
|
Taxi Fountas
|
DC
|
vs. MTL
|
$11.8
|
6
|
Talles Magno
|
NYC
|
vs. MIA
|
$9.9
|
7
|
Darwin Quintero
|
HOU
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.6
|
8
|
Jeremy Ebobisse
|
SJ
|
at POR
|
$9.4
|
9
|
Jaroslaw Niezgoda
|
POR
|
vs. SJ
|
$8.4
|
10
|
Jordan Morris
|
SEA
|
vs. COL
|
$9.2
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Dejan Joveljic
|
LA
|
vs. ATL
|
$6.9
|
2
|
Luis Amarilla
|
MIN
|
at HOU
|
$6.5
|
3
|
Benji Kikanovic
|
SJ
|
at POR
|
$4.5
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. MIA
|
$11.4
|
2
|
Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. NE
|
$10.6
|
3
|
Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at CLB
|
$13.6
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to Justin Rogers for winning the MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week! Dynamo Okinawa topped double-digit points with every player in the lineup to put up a whopping 195 fantasy points and outscore all 19,853 fantasy teams. Coach Rogers scored a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the Round 18 prize.