2022 MLS Fantasy Round 19 Positional Rankings

Forwards

With what could be the last match for Valentin “Taty” Castellanosuntil he takes his talents to Europe, last season's Golden Boot winner presented by Audi may be looking to give NYCFC fans a proper send off. Up against a Miami side who will be missing their main center back, Castellanos will look to do some damage in his final match at Yankee Stadium, making him the top option going into Round 19.