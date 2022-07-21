Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 19 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

If you missed out on the MLS Fantasy point party that was Round 18, there’s still time to make one last run at the MLS Fantasy Champions League. Week 19 marks the start of the final FCL qualifier, where the Top 50 entrants across Week 19-24 will punch a ticket to the final round for a shot at the $500 grand prize.

There are multiple high-profile matchups to exploit this week, so let’s take a deeper dive to pinpoint the top plays and values at each position.

Start playing today!

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 19 preview podcast

Goalkeepers

After two straight clean sheets in Round 18, Sean Johnson and New York City FC will be looking to extend that streak to three at home Saturday against Inter Miami CF (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). If he can replicate recent performances this weekend, there is no doubt that he will bring home a good fantasy point haul in Round 19.

Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Sean Johnson
NYC
vs. MIA
$9.7
2
Stefan Frei
SEA
vs. COL
$7.6
3
Zac MacMath
RSL
vs. DAL
$9.9
4
Brad Stuver
ATX
vs. RBNY
$9.5
5
Aljaz Ivacic
POR
vs. SJ
$8.3
Value Goalkeepers
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Isaac Boehmer
VAN
vs. CHI
$4.3
2
Roman Celentano
CIN
vs. NSH
$5.7
3
John Pulskamp
SKC
vs. LAFC
$4.9

Defenders

While Alexander Callens has been in a bit of a slump recently, the NYCFC defender is due to get back to his massive fantasy performances this weekend at Yankee Stadium against Miami. The Peruvian serves as not only a great defender, but also a threat to get himself on the score sheet from set pieces.

When you combine NYCFC’s recent defensive performances and Callens' fantasy potential, he is automatically an elite option going into Round 19

Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Alex Callens
NYC
vs. MIA
$10.6
2
Justen Glad
RSL
vs. DAL
$11.4
3
Diego Palacios
LAFC
at SKC
$9.6
4
Thiago Martins
NYC
vs. MIA
$10.2
5
Kai Wagner
PHI
at ORL
$11.8
6
Ruben Gabrielsen
ATX
vs. RBNY
$9.3
7
Walker Zimmerman
NSH
at CIN
$7.6
8
Ranko Veselinovic
VAN
vs. CHI
$9.5
9
Yeimar
SEA
vs. COL
$8.0
10
Domenico Criscito
TOR
vs. CLT
$7.4
Value Defenders
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Tayvon Gray
NYC
vs. MIA
$6.5
2
Jasper Foffelsend
RSL
vs. DAL
$6.0
3
Nathan
SJ
at POR
$6.0

Midfielders

Lucas Zelarayan and his newly acquired partner in crime, Cucho Hernandez, have been scorching hot the past three games. Zelarayan has six goal contributions in his last three matches for the Columbus Crew and is in top form going into Saturday’s match against the New England Revolution (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), making him a top option for the upcoming round.

Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. NE
$10.6
2
Carles Gil
NE
at CLB
$13.6
3
Santi Rodriguez
NYC
vs. MIA
$10.5
4
Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at CIN
$13.5
5
Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at HOU
$12.3
6
Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
at DC
$11.6
7
Maxi Moralez
NYC
vs. MIA
$9.6
8
Nico Lodeiro
SEA
vs. COL
$10.5
9
Pablo Ruiz
RSL
vs. DAL
$9.7
10
Sebastian Druissi
ATX
vs. RBNY
$11.1
11
Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. CHI
$7.9
12
Yimmi Chara
POR
vs. SJ
$9.1
13
Jose Cifuentes
LAFC
at SKC
$9.2
14
Jamiro Monteiro
SJ
at POR
$11.6
15
Jonathan Osorio
TOR
vs. CLT
$10.3
16
Thiago Almada
ATL
at LA
$10.5
17
Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
at VAN
$10.1
18
Daniel Gazdag
PHI
at ORL
$10.4
19
Facundo Torres
ORL
vs. PHI
$10.0
20.
Lewis Morgan
RBNY
at ATX
$11.6
Value Midfielders
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Andres Cubas
VAN
vs. CHI
$7.2
2
Alvaro Barreal
CIN
vs. NSH
$6.9
3
Franco Fragapane
MIN
at HOU
$6.3

Forwards

With what could be the last match for Valentin “Taty” Castellanosuntil he takes his talents to Europe, last season's Golden Boot winner presented by Audi may be looking to give NYCFC fans a proper send off. Up against a Miami side who will be missing their main center back, Castellanos will look to do some damage in his final match at Yankee Stadium, making him the top option going into Round 19.

Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. MIA
$11.4
2
Cucho Hernandez
CLB
vs. NE
$9.9
3
Jefferson Savarino
RSL
vs. DAL
$10.9
4
Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. SKC
$11.1
5
Taxi Fountas
DC
vs. MTL
$11.8
6
Talles Magno
NYC
vs. MIA
$9.9
7
Darwin Quintero
HOU
vs. MIN
$8.6
8
Jeremy Ebobisse
SJ
at POR
$9.4
9
Jaroslaw Niezgoda
POR
vs. SJ
$8.4
10
Jordan Morris
SEA
vs. COL
$9.2
Value Forwards
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Dejan Joveljic
LA
vs. ATL
$6.9
2
Luis Amarilla
MIN
at HOU
$6.5
3
Benji Kikanovic
SJ
at POR
$4.5
Captains
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. MIA
$11.4
2
Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. NE
$10.6
3
Carles Gil
NE
at CLB
$13.6

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to Justin Rogers for winning the MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week! Dynamo Okinawa topped double-digit points with every player in the lineup to put up a whopping 195 fantasy points and outscore all 19,853 fantasy teams. Coach Rogers scored a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the Round 18 prize.

22MLS Fantasy MOTW W18

Start playing now for your shot at winning the Round 19 prize!

Fantasy Soccer Advice

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 18 Positional Rankings
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 17 Positional Rankings
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 16 DGW Positional Rankings
More News
More News
Return to glory: Can Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi rescue Toronto FC?

Return to glory: Can Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi rescue Toronto FC?
Roster for 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

Roster for 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 19 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 19 Positional Rankings
Official: DC United sign ex-Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison
Transfer Tracker

Official: DC United sign ex-Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison
Charlotte FC's Yordy Reyna wins Week 21 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Charlotte FC's Yordy Reyna wins Week 21 AT&T Goal of the Week
Atlanta United sign midfielder Ajani Fortune as homegrown player
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign midfielder Ajani Fortune as homegrown player
More News
Video
Video
Gabriel Pereira or Alan Velasco - Which attacking midfielder is on the rise?! 22 UNDER 22
0:59

Gabriel Pereira or Alan Velasco - Which attacking midfielder is on the rise?! 22 UNDER 22
Cucho & Bou are on FIRE! Who will stay hot this weekend? | Quicker Stats
0:42

Cucho & Bou are on FIRE! Who will stay hot this weekend? | Quicker Stats
Best Week of Saves Ever?! Keeper's come up huge in Week 21 | What A Save!
1:28

Best Week of Saves Ever?! Keeper's come up huge in Week 21 | What A Save!
2022 MLS All-Star Paul Arriola on Life in Dallas, Wayne Rooney, and USMNT Friends
31:35

2022 MLS All-Star Paul Arriola on Life in Dallas, Wayne Rooney, and USMNT Friends
More Video