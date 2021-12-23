2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft results: Jan Gregus, Robert Beric highlight Stage 2 picks

Six players were selected in Stage 2 of the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft on Thursday, including three who were on Designated Player contracts this past season: Honduran midfielder Bryan Acosta, Slovakian midfielder Jan Gregus and Slovenian striker Robert Beric.

Those picked in Stage 2 do not necessarily have to sign with the club that selected them. Should they agree to terms, Acosta, Gregus and Beric also might not remain DPs in MLS.

If a player is selected, the drafting club is required to make a genuine offer to the player within seven days. If an agreement cannot be reached between the drafting club and the player, the drafting club will hold the Right of First Refusal for that player in MLS.

Eligible players were at least 22 years old and have a minimum of one year of MLS service who are out of contract and did not receive a Bona Fide Offer or whose contract options were not exercised by their clubs.