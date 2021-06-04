2021 MLS odds: Who are the favorites to win the Eastern and Western Conference?

Is there a 2021 MLS Cup matchup between the New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders brewing? That’s what the latest conference winner odds from BetMGM odds suggest.

BetMGM has unveiled updated odds around which teams are favored to win the Eastern Conference and Western Conference brackets when the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs get underway, as capped by MLS Cup on December 11. Of note, this isn’t necessarily predicting which teams will top the Eastern and Western conferences when the 34-game regular season concludes with Decision Day on November 7.

This year’s postseason involves 14 teams, with the top seven clubs from each conference due to qualify. They’ll then play single-elimination matches that are hosted by the higher-seeded, following a straight bracket format.

When the 2021 MLS season returns en masse the weekend of June 18-20, clubs will have roughly three-fourths of the campaign left to play. That ensures plenty of twists and turns await, though New England (+350) and Seattle (+180) have both enjoyed strong starts before the June international break.