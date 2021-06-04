2021 MLS odds: Who are the favorites to win the Eastern and Western Conference?

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Is there a 2021 MLS Cup matchup between the New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders brewing? That’s what the latest conference winner odds from BetMGM odds suggest.

BetMGM has unveiled updated odds around which teams are favored to win the Eastern Conference and Western Conference brackets when the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs get underway, as capped by MLS Cup on December 11. Of note, this isn’t necessarily predicting which teams will top the Eastern and Western conferences when the 34-game regular season concludes with Decision Day on November 7.

This year’s postseason involves 14 teams, with the top seven clubs from each conference due to qualify. They’ll then play single-elimination matches that are hosted by the higher-seeded, following a straight bracket format.

When the 2021 MLS season returns en masse the weekend of June 18-20, clubs will have roughly three-fourths of the campaign left to play. That ensures plenty of twists and turns await, though New England (+350) and Seattle (+180) have both enjoyed strong starts before the June international break.

As for other Eastern Conference clubs that are on strong footing, the Philadelphia Union and the Columbus Crew are tied on +400 odds, while New York City FC (+450) and Orlando City SC (+800) remain right in the hunt. From the Western Conference, LAFC (+300) are in second as followed by Sporting Kansas City (+500), LA Galaxy (+800) and the Portland Timbers (+800).

Check out the full odds breakdown below, as sorted by conference.

Eastern Conference (June 2021)
Team
Odds
New England Revolution
+350
Philadelphia Union
+400
Columbus Crew
+400
New York City FC
+450
Orlando City SC
+800
Toronto FC
+1400
Nashville SC
+1600
Atlanta United
+1600
New York Red Bulls
+2000
Inter Miami CF
+2800
D.C. United
+4000
CF Montréal
+4000
Chicago Fire FC
+5000
FC Cincinnati
+10000
Western Conference (June 2021)
Team
Odds
Seattle Sounders
+180
LAFC
+300
Sporting Kansas City
+500
LA Galaxy
+800
Portland Timbers
+800
Colorado Rapids
+1600
FC Dallas
+2500
Real Salt Lake
+3300
Minnesota United FC
+4000
Austin FC
+4000
Houston Dynamo FC
+5000
San Jose Earthquakes
+5000
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
+5000
