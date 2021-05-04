2021 MLS Cup odds: Where every team stands after Week 3

After three weeks' worth of games in the 2021 MLS season, the oddsmakers' favorites are changing a little bit, according to the latest round of MLS Cup odds released by BetMGM.

LAFC remain the favorites to lift MLS Cup at season's end at +500, after starting the season with a win and two draws, but the competition remains stiff. Defending champion Columbus Crew SC have displaced the Seattle Sounders as the oddsmakers' second favorite at +600, with the Sounders at +800.

The team that made the biggest jump from Week 1 was expansion side Austin FC, who went from 26th to 19th favorites after winning two out three games to start the season and sit at +5000 to win MLS Cup. Meanwhile, Minnesota United's stock dropped the most as they went from 15th to 26th after losing all three of their opening matches. The Loons' odds currently sit at +8000.