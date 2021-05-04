2021 MLS Cup odds: Where every team stands after Week 3

After three weeks' worth of games in the 2021 MLS season, the oddsmakers' favorites are changing a little bit, according to the latest round of MLS Cup odds released by BetMGM.

LAFC remain the favorites to lift MLS Cup at season's end at +500, after starting the season with a win and two draws, but the competition remains stiff. Defending champion Columbus Crew SC have displaced the Seattle Sounders as the oddsmakers' second favorite at +600, with the Sounders at +800.

The team that made the biggest jump from Week 1 was expansion side Austin FC, who went from 26th to 19th favorites after winning two out three games to start the season and sit at +5000 to win MLS Cup. Meanwhile, Minnesota United's stock dropped the most as they went from 15th to 26th after losing all three of their opening matches. The Loons' odds currently sit at +8000.

Check out the full odds as things stand below.

BetMGM MLS Highlights: Championship Odds
LAFC
+500
Columbus Crew
+600
Seattle Sounders
+800
Orlando City SC
+1000
Toronto FC
+1000
New York City FC
+1200
Atlanta United
+1600
Inter Miami CF
+1600
New England Revolution
+1600
LA Galaxy
+1800
Philadelphia Union
+2200
Portland Timbers
+2200
New York Red Bulls
+2500
Sporting Kansas City
+2500
FC Dallas
+2800
Colorado Rapids
+5000
Nashville SC
+5000
Real Salt Lake
+5000
Austin FC
+5000
FC Cincinnati
+6600
CF Montreal
+6600
San Jose Earthquakes
+6600
Vancouver Whitecaps
+6600
Chicago Fire
+6600
Houston Dynamo
+8000
Minnesota United
+8000
D.C. United
+10000
