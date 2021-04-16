2021 MLS Cup odds: Where every team ranks ahead of the season

LAFC are favorites to take home MLS Cup in 2021, according to odds released by BetMGM, while the Colorado Rapids are drawing preseason love from those betting on who will be the league's next title-winner.

Ahead of the MLS season beginning Friday night, Colorado have garnered a league-leading 12.5% of recent bets and a league-leading 14.9% of the total dollars placed. D.C. United and Atlanta United are both generating high volume, too.