2021 MLS Cup odds: Where every team ranks ahead of the season

LAFC are favorites to take home MLS Cup in 2021, according to odds released by BetMGM, while the Colorado Rapids are drawing preseason love from those betting on who will be the league's next title-winner.
LAFC have a league-leading +500 odds, while the Seattle Sounders (+800) and Columbus Crew SC (+900) are also among the favorites to lift MLS Cup in 2021. New York City FC (+1000), the Philadelphia Union (+1200) and Toronto FC (+1200) round out the top tier.
Ahead of the MLS season beginning Friday night, Colorado have garnered a league-leading 12.5% of recent bets and a league-leading 14.9% of the total dollars placed. D.C. United and Atlanta United are both generating high volume, too.
Check out the full table below to see where all MLS teams rank, according to BetMGM's figures. Ticket percentage means the percent of bets placed, while handle percentage means the percent of total money bet.
|
Team
|
Odds
|
Ticket %
|
Handle %
|
LAFC
|
+500
|
3.1%
|
0.5%
|
Seattle Sounders
|
+800
|
5.2%
|
2.8%
|
Columbus Crew SC
|
+900
|
2.1%
|
4.6%
|
NYCFC
|
+1000
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Philadelphia Union
|
+1200
|
5.2%
|
9.5%
|
Toronto FC
|
+1200
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
+1600
|
3.1%
|
1.6%
|
Orlando City SC
|
+1800
|
3.1%
|
3.7%
|
Atlanta United
|
+2000
|
11.5%
|
14.3%
|
Portland Timbers
|
+2000
|
7.3%
|
6.1%
|
Inter Miami CF
|
+2200
|
3.1%
|
4.2%
|
New York Red Bulls
|
+2300
|
5.2%
|
2.8%
|
LA Galaxy
|
+2500
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
New England Revolution
|
+2500
|
5.2%
|
9.1%
|
Minnesota United FC
|
+2500
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Chicago Fire FC
|
+3300
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
FC Dallas
|
+3300
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Colorado Rapids
|
+4000
|
12.5%
|
14.9%
|
Nashville SC
|
+5000
|
9.4%
|
6.5%
|
FC Cincinnati
|
+5000
|
7.3%
|
5.9%
|
CF Montréal
|
+5000
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
+6600
|
4.2%
|
3.3%
|
Real Salt Lake
|
+6600
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|
+6600
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Austin FC
|
+6600
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
D.C. United
|
+10000
|
12.5%
|
10.3%
|
Houston Dynamo FC
|
+10000
|
0.0%
|
0.0%