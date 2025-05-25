Quinn Sullivan banger! Philadelphia Union homegrown stuns Inter Miami

After a short corner-kick assist from Kai Wagner , Sullivan caught the Herons' defense off-guard with a brilliantly executed shot that curled past goalkeeper Oscar Ustari .

Star in the making

After a breakout 2024 season, Sullivan has fully jumped into the spotlight this year amid the Union's surprise run to the top of the Eastern Conference standings (9W-3L-3D, 30 points) under new head coach Bradley Carnell.

Along with Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Tai Baribo (13g/1a), Sullivan has been a key figure as Philly became the first MLS club to reach 30 points on Matchday 15.

"I expected us to be competitive," Carnell said post-game. "Did I know we were gonna be at 30 [points] after 15 [games]? No. But I was very hopeful of a successful start, and I think we've had that."

Sullivan was arguably more ambitious heading into 2025, telling Sacha Kljestan on MLS Season Pass back in March that his objectives for the year included reaching 20 total goal contributions and earning a USMNT call-up.