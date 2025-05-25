Walker Zimmerman makes Nashville SC return after injury

Nashville SC have their captain back.
Walker Zimmerman made his long-awaited Nashville return on Saturday, subbing on in the 73rd minute of his side's 2-1 win at Toronto FC. It was his first appearance in almost two months.
The two-time MLS Defender of the Year, who missed seven games after suffering a concussion on April 5 against Charlotte FC, helped Nashville move up to third place in the Eastern Conference amid an 8W-4L-3D (27 points) start to the season.
Sam Surridge scored a brace, with fellow Designated Player Hany Mukhtar not getting on the BMO Field scoreboard solely due to fantastic goalkeeping from TFC's Sean Johnson.
And with Zimmerman, their third DP, back in the mix, Nashville look poised to make even more noise during head coach B.J. Callaghan's first full season in charge.