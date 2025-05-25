Walker Zimmerman makes Nashville SC return after injury

Walker Zimmerman made his long-awaited Nashville return on Saturday, subbing on in the 73rd minute of his side's 2-1 win at Toronto FC. It was his first appearance in almost two months.

The two-time MLS Defender of the Year, who missed seven games after suffering a concussion on April 5 against Charlotte FC, helped Nashville move up to third place in the Eastern Conference amid an 8W-4L-3D (27 points) start to the season.

Sam Surridge scored a brace, with fellow Designated Player Hany Mukhtar not getting on the BMO Field scoreboard solely due to fantastic goalkeeping from TFC's Sean Johnson.