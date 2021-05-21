2021 MLS Cup odds: Seattle now hot favorites to claim another title

With an undefeated run through six games (5W-0L-1D), the Seattle Sounders have strengthened their MLS Cup chances, per the latest odds released by BetMGM.

Seattle have a league-leading +500 odds, putting them in strong position to build upon their MLS Cup wins in 2016 and 2019. They've made the championship match four of the last five years and don't seem to be slowing down under head coach Brian Schmetzer.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Crew (+700), LAFC (+800) and New York City FC (+900) are among other MLS Cup odds frontrunners. Columbus, the reigning MLS Cup champions, and LAFC, Concacaf Champions League finalists in 2020, have struggled out of the gate.

Eastern Conference leaders New England Revolution and Chris Armas' Toronto FC project slot into seventh place with +1400 odds, while the LA Galaxy's hot start pushed Greg Vanney's rebuild into ninth place with +1600 odds. Last year's Supporters' Shield winners, the Philadelphia Union, are tied with Orlando City SC in fifth place on +1100 odds.