2021 MLS Cup odds: New England Revolution closing gap on Seattle Sounders

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The New England Revolution are currently atop the Supporters’ Shield standings and are closing the gap on the Seattle Sounders for the title of MLS Cup frontrunner, per the latest odds released by BetMGM.

A month ago, the Sounders were the clear favorite. And while they're still the odds-on leader at +475, New England's odds jumped to +500 from +750, putting put some pressure on Brian Schmetzer's group.

Sporting Kansas City are right in the mix at +750, while LAFC are fourth at +900 despite their recent struggles.

New York City FC and the LA Galaxy are tied in sixth place +1100, trailing Orlando City SC's fifth-place perch of +1000.

Check out the full table below to see where all MLS teams rank, according to BetMGM's figures.

MLS Cup Odds - August 2021
Ranking
Team
Odds
1.
Seattle Sounders FC
+475
2.
New England Revolution
+500
3.
Sporting Kansas City
+750
4.
LAFC
+900
5.
Orlando City SC
+1000
T-6
New York City FC
+1100
T-6
LA Galaxy
+1100
8.
Colorado Rapids
+1200
9.
Philadelphia Union
+1400
10.
Columbus Crew
+1600
11.
DC United
+1800
T-12
Nashville SC
+2500
T-12
Minnesota United
+2500
14.
Portland Timbers
+3300
T-15
New York Red Bulls
+5000
T-15
CF Montréal
+5000
17.
Real Salt Lake
+6600
18.
Atlanta United
+8000
T-19
FC Cincinnati
+10000
T-19
San Jose Earthquakes
+10000
T-19
Houston Dynamo FC
+10000
T-19
Inter Miami CF
+10000
T-19
FC Dallas
+10000
24.
Toronto FC
+12000
T-25
Austin FC
+12500
T-25
Vancouver Whitecaps
+12500
27.
Chicago Fire FC
+15000
