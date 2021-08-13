2021 MLS Cup odds: New England Revolution closing gap on Seattle Sounders

The New England Revolution are currently atop the Supporters’ Shield standings and are closing the gap on the Seattle Sounders for the title of MLS Cup frontrunner, per the latest odds released by BetMGM.

A month ago, the Sounders were the clear favorite. And while they're still the odds-on leader at +475, New England's odds jumped to +500 from +750, putting put some pressure on Brian Schmetzer's group.

Sporting Kansas City are right in the mix at +750, while LAFC are fourth at +900 despite their recent struggles.