2021 Concacaf Gold Cup: How to watch and stream every game

The 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup gets underway this summer across the United States, with 16 teams vying for the confederation championship.

Teams are divided into four groups, which are drawn as follows:

Group A: Mexico, El Salvador, Curacao, Trinidad and Tobago

Group B: United States, Canada, Martinique, Haiti

Group C: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname, Guadeloupe

Group D: Honduras, Panama, Grenada, Qatar

Sorted by day, here's how to watch and stream every game throughout the international competition. Times and broadcast information for each matchup can be found within.