2021 Concacaf Gold Cup field is set: See the full group stage lineup

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

The field for the Concacaf Gold Cup is set, with the 16-team group stage participants finalized after the preliminary round completed Tuesday night at DRV PNK Stadium.

Frantz Pierrot scored a hat trick in an 11-minute span in the first half to help Haiti clinch their spot with a comfortable 4-1 win over Bermuda. 

Haiti are in Group B with the United States, Canada and Martinique and open up against the USMNT July 11 at Children’s Mercy Park.

Penalties were needed — and a lot of them — to decide the other two berths, with Guadeloupe outlasting Guatemala 10-9 in a 12-round shootout after the sides played to a 1-1 draw, which led to an epic celebration.

Trinidad and Tobago and French Guiana were also deadlocked 1-1 with the Soca Warriors prevailing 8-7 on penalties. Columbus Crew winger Kevin Molino scored Trinidad’s lone goal during the match and also converted his kick in the eight-round shootout en route to being named Man of the Match.

The Soca Warriors meet defending champion Mexico in their Group A opener July 10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Below is the completed groups after Tuesday’s preliminary round results. The bracket and complete schedule can be found here.

Group A

  • Mexico
  • El Salvador
  • Curacao
  • Trinidad and Tobago

Group B

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Martinique
  • Haiti

Group C

  • Costa Rica
  • Jamaica
  • Suriname
  • Guadeloupe

Group D

  • Honduras
  • Panama
  • Grenada
  • Qatar
Gold Cup

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup field is set: See the full group stage lineup
2021 Concacaf Gold Cup field is set: See the full group stage lineup
