11 early surprise standout players for the 2021 MLS season

This probably seems like a choice out of left field. That can happen when the guy is a San Jose left-sider making a difference in a quiet, administrative manner. Marie fills the right spaces to do a laundry list of thankless tasks on the ball and is developing into a stand-up defender. While there's a lot that goes into explaining +/- type stats, there is something to be said about the fact the Quakes have scored seven of their 10 goals and leaked just three of eight allowed while the Frenchman was on the field. Because of all this, the 25-year-old is on pace to lap the total of MLS minutes he played in his first two seasons combined. Of course, it might help him get noticed if he can also lash home a ridiculous banger every now and then.