10 MLS players primed for a Year 2 bump in 2022

Honestly, it's hard to predict from 2021's imports. I don’t think Mukhtar would have been anyone’s first guess to suddenly become a Landon Donovan MLS MVP contender. But we can at least take a shot at picking out a few potential candidates primed to make a major jump during their second season. Consider these educated guesses, if you will.

That may not be the greatest Year 2 bump in MLS history. But it’s definitely up there. Mukhtar and players like Adam Buksa and Marcelino Moreno settled in during their second seasons in the league, ratcheted up their productivity and began to match their potential (and price tag).

2021 arrival: Young Designated Player from Celtic FC on April 22

This list isn’t in any particular order. But statistically speaking, I feel good about Klimala being at the top of it. Few underperformed their expected goals numbers like the New York Red Bulls man last season. The Polish youth international still had a good year, racking up eight goals and seven assists in 2,094 minutes. He nearly produced too much to even be on this list. But he could have been a lot better.

There’s a 4.62 goal difference between his actual and expected numbers. Can you imagine if he stayed closer to the mean last year? Or better yet, outperformed his numbers like many of the league’s top scorers did? Klimala would have put up 12 goals or more during his first year in MLS and the 23-year-old would have easily been in the discussion for Newcomer of the Year. In fact, his total expected goals plus assist numbers were better than Albert Rusnak, Johnny Russell and Djordje Mihailovic.