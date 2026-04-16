US Open Cup: Eight MLS teams march onto Round of 16

Eight MLS teams opened their 2026 US Open Cup campaigns on Wednesday evening by advancing to the Round of 16.
Atlanta United, Charlotte FC, Columbus Crew, Houston Dynamo FC, Orlando City, Red Bull New York, San Jose Earthquakes and St. Louis CITY SC beat lower-division opponents in the Round of 32 to reach the next stage of the historic tournament.
They join five other MLS teams that progressed past USL clubs Tuesday night.
The competition awards a 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.
FC Naples 0, Orlando City 1
An early golazo by Tyrese Spicer was the difference as Orlando City knocked off FC Naples, 1-0, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
The Trinidad & Tobago international rifled in a left-footed strike from 25 yards out against the USL League One side.
Goals
- 18' - ORL - Tyrese Spicer | WATCH
Charlotte FC 6, Charlotte Independence 0
Charlotte FC cruised to a 6-0 victory over Charlotte Independence at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex.
Archie Goodwin opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time, before Henry Kessler and Nimfasha Berchimas tallied eight minutes apart after the hour mark.
David Schnegg, Kerwin Vargas and Baye Coulibaly also scored as Charlotte FC cruised past the USL League One side, who played a man down for 67 minutes after goalkeeper Giorgos Tasouris was red-carded.
Goals
Chattanooga FC 1, Atlanta United 3
Atlanta United erased an early deficit and scored three unanswered goals en route to a 3-1 win over Chattanooga FC at Finley Stadium.
Cayman Togashi canceled out Yves Tcheuyap's early strike, then Fafà Picault and Pedro Amador tallied in the second half to complete the comeback against the MLS NEXT Pro squad.
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Red Bull New York 3, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1
Julian Hall struck for a brace and Emil Forsberg netted a golazo as Red Bull New York sank USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 3-1, at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
Forsberg opened the scoring with a free-kick banger in the 25th minute, and Hall doubled the lead three minutes later.
Hall added his second two minutes into the second half, helping RBNY book a matchup with rivals New York City FC in the Round of 16.
Goals
Richmond Kickers 0, Columbus Crew 3
A Hugo Picard brace helped power the Columbus Crew to a 3-0 win over the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium.
Picard scored in each half to put the Crew in front, then Jamal Thiaré closed the door on the USL League One side.
Goals
Houston Dynamo FC 4, El Paso Locomotive FC 1
Houston Dynamo FC soared to a 4-1 win over El Paso Locomotive FC at Shell Energy Stadium.
Ondřej Lingr opened the scoring with a stunning bicycle kick, then Mateusz Bogusz, Nick Markanich and Ezequiel Ponce helped extend the hosts' lead.
The USL Championship side played an hour-plus with 10 men; Kofi Twumasi was sent off in the 25th minute.
Goals
St. Louis CITY SC 4, FC Tulsa 0
St. Louis CITY eased into the Round of 16 with a 4-0 rout of USL Championship side FC Tulsa at Energizer Park.
Marcel Hartel and Sang Bin Jeong scored in the first half, setting the stage for strikes from Mykhi Joyner and Tomáš Ostrák to close things out.
Goals
San Jose Earthquakes 2, Phoenix Rising FC 0
Early goals from Nick Fernandez and Jack Jasinski made the difference at PayPal Park, securing the San Jose Earthquakes' 2-0 win over USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC.
San Jose star forward Timo Werner returned from injury and played the first 45 minutes.
Goals
D.C. United 3 (5), One Knoxville SC 3 (6)
Reigning USL League One champions One Knoxville SC won a wild cup contest with D.C. United at Audi Field, claiming a 6-5 penalty shootout victory after a 3-3 draw.
João Peglow thought he won it for D.C. in the 97th minute, nodding home a long-range clearance from goalkeeper Alex Bono.
However, Denis Krioutchenkov equalized for Knoxville in the second extra-time frame. Then, Gabriel Pirani missed his PK and Kyle Linhares scored the winning spot-kick.
Goals