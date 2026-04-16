US Open Cup: Eight MLS teams march onto Round of 16

Eight MLS teams opened their 2026 US Open Cup campaigns on Wednesday evening by advancing to the Round of 16.

They join five other MLS teams that progressed past USL clubs Tuesday night.

Your Round of 16 matchups are set ✅ Mark your calendars for April 28–29. pic.twitter.com/E3YYeyej0A

The Trinidad & Tobago international rifled in a left-footed strike from 25 yards out against the USL League One side.

An early golazo by Tyrese Spicer was the difference as Orlando City knocked off FC Naples, 1-0 , at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

David Schnegg , Kerwin Vargas and Baye Coulibaly also scored as Charlotte FC cruised past the USL League One side, who played a man down for 67 minutes after goalkeeper Giorgos Tasouris was red-carded.

Archie Goodwin opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time, before Henry Kessler and Nimfasha Berchimas tallied eight minutes apart after the hour mark.

Charlotte FC cruised to a 6-0 victory over Charlotte Independence at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex.

Cayman Togashi canceled out Yves Tcheuyap's early strike, then Fafà Picault and Pedro Amador tallied in the second half to complete the comeback against the MLS NEXT Pro squad.

Atlanta United erased an early deficit and scored three unanswered goals en route to a 3-1 win over Chattanooga FC at Finley Stadium.

Red Bull New York 3, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1

Julian Hall struck for a brace and Emil Forsberg netted a golazo as Red Bull New York sank USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 3-1, at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Forsberg opened the scoring with a free-kick banger in the 25th minute, and Hall doubled the lead three minutes later.

Hall added his second two minutes into the second half, helping RBNY book a matchup with rivals New York City FC in the Round of 16.

Goals