US Open Cup: Five MLS teams reach Round of 16

Five MLS teams successfully opened their 2026 US Open Cup campaigns on Tuesday by advancing to the Round of 16.
Chicago Fire FC, Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United FC, New England Revolution and New York City FC beat lower-division opponents in the Round of 32 to reach the next stage of the historic tournament.
Nine more MLS sides will be in action Wednesday night in the tournament that awards a 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.
Westchester SC 2, New York City FC 5
Talles Magno scored his first career hat trick as NYCFC cruised to a 5-2 win against USL League One side Westchester SC.
Agustín Ojeda and Arnau Farnós also found the back of the net for the Cityzens at Mount Vernon Memorial Field.
Goals
Rhode Island FC 1 (1), New England Revolution 1 (3)
Diego Fagúndez's 51st-minute goal for New England was cancelled out by a JJ Williams header deep into second-half stoppage time, giving USL Championship side Rhode Island FC a 1-1 draw through regulation time.
Extra time and a penalty-kick shootout followed, and Revolution goalkeeper Donovan Parisian took control by blocking three straight PK kicks. Tanner Beason scored the clincher from the spot to secure a 3-1 PK shootout win.
Goals
Detroit City FC 1, Chicago Fire FC 2
Jason Shokalook scored two goals in as many minutes as Chicago defeated USL Championship side Detroit City FC, 2-1, on Tuesday evening.
Shokalook, the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot winner, made the most of his first start for the Fire. They survived a late Detroit goal and a Puso Dithejane red card to advance to the next round.
Goals
Sacramento Republic FC 0 (8), Minnesota United FC 0 (9)
Colombian superstar James Rodríguez made his first start for Minnesota, going 67 minutes against Sacramento Republic FC after overcoming a case of severe dehydration suffered during the March international window.
Neither the Loons nor their USL Championship opponent found a breakthrough, forcing penalty kicks after 120 scoreless minutes. Minnesota prevailed 9-8 in the ensuing shootout.
Goals
- None
Colorado Rapids 1, Union Omaha 0
Dante Sealy's goal was the difference for the Colorado Rapids, who got the job done with a 1-0 win over USL League One side Union Omaha.
Sealy struck from the edge of the box in the 21st minute, scoring his first goal for the Rapids since arriving over the winter via trade from CF Montréal.
Goals
- 21' - COL - Dante Sealy | WATCH
Louisville City FC 2, Austin FC 1
After being US Open Cup finalists in 2025, Austin FC are one-and-done this year after falling 2-1 against USL Championship side Louisville City FC.
The Verde & Black attempted to rally from a two-goal deficit via CJ Fodrey's 70th-minute header, but their comeback fell short at Lynn Family Stadium.
Goals
Colorado Springs Switchbacks 3, Sporting Kansas City 0
Sporting Kansas City fell 3-0 at USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks.
Sadam Masereka, selected 34th overall by Sporting in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, was among the goal scorers at Weidner Field.
Goals