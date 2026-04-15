US Open Cup: Five MLS teams reach Round of 16

Detroit City FC 1, Chicago Fire FC 2

Jason Shokalook scored two goals in as many minutes as Chicago defeated USL Championship side Detroit City FC, 2-1 , on Tuesday evening.

Shokalook, the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot winner, made the most of his first start for the Fire. They survived a late Detroit goal and a Puso Dithejane red card to advance to the next round.