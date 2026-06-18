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World Cup clinching scenarios: Round of 32 potential matchups

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MLSsoccer staff

With all 48 participating nations having played one game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, contenders and pretenders are starting to emerge.

Here's how potential Round of 32 matchups are shaping up as the Group Stage enters the second round of matches. 

A reminder: The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout round.

Group A

  1. Mexico - 3 points
  2. South Korea - 3 points 
  3. Czechia - 0 points 
  4. South Africa - 0 points

If the Round of 32 started today: 

  • Mexico (Group A winners) vs. third-place team from Group C, E, F, H or I
  • South Korea (Group A runners-up) vs. Canada (Group B runners-up)

Group B 

  1. Switzerland - 1 point
  2. Canada - 1 point 
  3. Qatar - 1 point 
  4. Bosnia and Herzegovina - 1 point

If the Round of 32 started today: 

  • Switzerland (Group B winners) vs. third-place team from Group E, F, G, I or J
  • Canada (Group B runners-up) vs. South Korea (Group A runners-up)

Group C 

  1. Scotland - 3 points 
  2. Morocco - 1 point 
  3. Brazil - 1 point 
  4. Haiti - 0 points

If the Round of 32 started today:

  • Scotland (Group C winners) vs. Japan (Group F runners-up)
  • Morocco (Group C runners-up) vs. Sweden (Group F winners)

Group D

  1. United States - 3 points
  2. Australia - 3 points 
  3. Türkiye - 0 points
  4. Paraguay - 0 points

If the Round of 32 started today:

  • United States (Group D winners) vs. third-place team from Group B, E, F, I or J
  • Australia (Group D runners-up) vs. Iran (Group G runners-up)

Group E 

  1. Germany - 3 points
  2. Ivory Coast - 3 points 
  3. Ecuador - 0 points
  4. Curaçao - 0 points

If the Round of 32 started today:

  • Germany (Group E winners) vs. third-place team from Group A, B, C, D or F
  • Ivory Coast (Group E runners-up) vs. France (Group I runners-up)

Group F 

  1. Sweden - 3 points
  2. Japan - 1 point
  3. Netherlands - 1 point
  4. Tunisia - 0 points

If the Round of 32 started today:

  • Sweden (Group F winners) vs. Morocco (Group C runners-up)
  • Japan (Group F runners-up) vs. Scotland (Group C winners)

Group G 

  1. New Zealand - 1 point
  2. Iran - 1 point
  3. Belgium - 1 point
  4. Egypt - 1 point

If the Round of 32 started today:

  • New Zealand (Group G winners) vs. third-place team from Group A, E, H, I or J
  • Iran (Group G runners-up) vs. Australia (Group D runners-up)

Group H 

  1. Uruguay - 1 point
  2. Saudi Arabia - 1 point
  3. Spain - 1 point
  4. Cape Verde - 1 point

If the Round of 32 started today:

  • Uruguay (Group H winners) vs. Austria (Group J runners-up)
  • Saudi Arabia (Group H runners-up) vs. Argentina (Group J winners)

Group I 

  1. Norway - 3 points
  2. France - 3 points 
  3. Senegal - 0 points 
  4. Iraq - 0 points

If the Round of 32 started today:

  • Norway (Group I winners) vs. third-place team from Group C, D, F, G or H
  • France (Group I runners-up) vs. Ivory Coast (Group E runners-up)

Group J 

  1. Argentina - 3 points
  2. Austria - 3 points
  3. Jordan - 0 points
  4. Algeria - 0 points

If the Round of 32 started today:

  • Argentina (Group J winners) vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H runners-up)
  • Austria (Group J runners-up) vs. Uruguay (Group H winners)

Group K 

  1. Colombia - 3 points 
  2. DR Congo - 1 point
  3. Portugal - 1 point
  4. Uzbekistan - 0 points

If the Round of 32 started today:

  • Colombia (Group K winners) vs. third-place team from Group D, E, I, J or L
  • DR Congo (Group K runners-up) vs. Ghana (Group L runners-up)

Group L

  1. England - 3 points
  2. Ghana - 3 points
  3. Panama - 0 points 
  4. Croatia - 0 points

If the Round of 32 started today:

  • England (Group L winners) vs. third-place team from Group E, H, I, J or K
  • Ghana (Group L runners-up) vs. DR Congo (Group K runners-up)
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

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