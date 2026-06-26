How to Watch

USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: How to watch, stream World Cup Round of 32

26WC_USA-Bosnia

Jonathan Sigal

It's single-elimination time for the United States, who face Bosnia & Herzegovina on Wednesday to begin the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout rounds.

How to watch & stream

  • English: FOX
  • Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock

When

Where

  • San Francisco Bay Area Stadium | Santa Clara, California

The winner advances to the Round of 16 on July 6 in Seattle, while the loser's tournament is over. 

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. Games are held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

United States logo
United States
  • Group Stage: Group D winner (6 points)
  • FIFA World Ranking: 17
  • Confederation: Concacaf

The USMNT topped their group for the third time in program history, courtesy of a 4-1 opening win over Paraguay and a 2-0 victory against Australia.

That afforded head coach Mauricio Pochettino the chance to rest most starters for their Group D finale against Türkiye, which ended in a 3-2 defeat due to a 98th-minute concession.

The likes of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic are expected to help lead the USMNT into this pivotal match.

Secure a win, and excitement around the program could reach unprecedented heights nationwide.

Bosnia and Herzegovina logo
Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Group Stage: Group B third place (4 points)
  • FIFA World Ranking: 64
  • Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

Bosnia's second World Cup trip has produced their first knockout-round berth, courtesy of a third-place finish in Group B.

The Dragons opened with a 1-1 draw vs. Canada, then dropped a 4-1 decision to Switzerland and secured passage with a 3-1 win over Qatar.

Bosnia will be a significant underdog in this match, but count Edin Džeko & Co. out at your own risk.

They're a gritty, hard-nosed side that brings some flair through attackers like New England Revolution homegrown product Esmir Bajraktarević.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal

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