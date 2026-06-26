USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: How to watch, stream World Cup Round of 32

It's single-elimination time for the United States , who face Bosnia & Herzegovina on Wednesday to begin the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout rounds.

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. Games are held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The winner advances to the Round of 16 on July 6 in Seattle, while the loser's tournament is over.

Group Stage: Group D winner (6 points)

Group D winner (6 points) FIFA World Ranking: 17

17 Confederation: Concacaf

The USMNT topped their group for the third time in program history, courtesy of a 4-1 opening win over Paraguay and a 2-0 victory against Australia.

That afforded head coach Mauricio Pochettino the chance to rest most starters for their Group D finale against Türkiye, which ended in a 3-2 defeat due to a 98th-minute concession.

The likes of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic are expected to help lead the USMNT into this pivotal match.