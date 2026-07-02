USA vs. Belgium: How to watch, stream World Cup Round of 16

Boosted by home-field advantage, the United States meet Belgium on Monday in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Monday, July 6 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Seattle Stadium | Seattle, Washington
The winner advances to the quarterfinals on July 10 in Los Angeles, while the loser's tournament is over.
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. Games are held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
- FIFA World Ranking: 17
- Confederation: Concacaf (North, Central America & Caribbean)
- Round of 32: 2-0 win vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
The USMNT are one win away from equaling their best-ever World Cup finish in the modern era; the 2002 squad memorably made the quarterfinals before falling to Germany.
For the USMNT to accomplish that feat, they'll need to exact some World Cup revenge on Belgium. They fell 2-1 (extra time) to the Red Devils at Brazil 2014 in the Round of 16, despite a historic 16-save performance from Tim Howard.
New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese draws inspiration from that performance and will be counted on alongside Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream.
The Yanks will also need to find solutions without striker Folarin Balogun, who was controversially red-carded in the Round of 32's 2-0 win vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina. Balogun is the team's top scorer with three goals this tournament.
- FIFA World Ranking: 9
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
- Round of 32: 3-2 win vs. Senegal (extra time)
Belgium were minutes away from elimination in the Round of 32 vs. Senegal, but completed a historic 3-2 comeback to advance.
Romelu Lukaku pulled one back in the 86th minute, Youri Tielemans equalized in the 89th minute, and then Tielemans scored a 125th-minute penalty-kick winner that followed a Video Review decision.
That's set up a USA rematch for the Red Devils, who comfortably defeated Mauricio Pochettino's side 5-2 back in March.
Belgium will like their chances of advancing, and have several world-class players. Kevin De Bruyne is among the Premier League's greatest-ever midfielders, Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku is electric, and Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard recently won the Premier League.