USA vs. Belgium: How to watch, stream World Cup Round of 16

Boosted by home-field advantage, the United States meet Belgium on Monday in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. Games are held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The winner advances to the quarterfinals on July 10 in Los Angeles, while the loser's tournament is over.

FIFA World Ranking: 17

17 Confederation: Concacaf (North, Central America & Caribbean)

Concacaf (North, Central America & Caribbean) Round of 32: 2-0 win vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

The USMNT are one win away from equaling their best-ever World Cup finish in the modern era; the 2002 squad memorably made the quarterfinals before falling to Germany.

For the USMNT to accomplish that feat, they'll need to exact some World Cup revenge on Belgium. They fell 2-1 (extra time) to the Red Devils at Brazil 2014 in the Round of 16, despite a historic 16-save performance from Tim Howard.