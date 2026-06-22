Türkiye vs. United States: How to watch, stream World Cup Group D finale

With Group D's top spot already secured, the United States hope to sustain momentum for the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout rounds when they face Türkiye on Thursday.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Thursday, June 25 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- Los Angeles Stadium | Inglewood, California
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is unfolding in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 22
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
- Last match: 1-0 loss vs. Paraguay
Türkiye were officially eliminated from advancing into the Round of 32, following up their shock 2-0 defeat to Australia with a 1-0 loss against Paraguay.
They took a combined 62 shots across those two games, but were unable to score.
That's despite their roster featuring highly-rated talents like Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler, Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız and Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu.
The Crescent-Stars will now shift focus to ending their third-ever World Cup appearance (first since 2002) with a positive result against the tournament co-hosts.
- FIFA World Ranking: 17
- Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)
- Last match: 2-0 win vs. Australia
The USMNT punched their ticket to the Round of 32 with a 2-0 win in Seattle. Then, following Paraguay's win over Türkiye, Mauricio Pochettino's squad clinched the top spot in Group D.
It is the first time the US have won two group matches since 1930, and the six points accumulated are the most for the program in a World Cup group stage.
Will Pochettino rotate his roster for the Group Stage finale, perhaps protecting stars Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson from yellow card accumulation suspension? Christian Pulisic (calf) could be afforded more time to recover from injury, too.
This is the USMNT's second Group D match in Los Angeles; they opened the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay at the same venue.