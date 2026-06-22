Türkiye vs. United States: How to watch, stream World Cup Group D finale

With Group D's top spot already secured, the United States hope to sustain momentum for the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout rounds when they face Türkiye on Thursday.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is unfolding in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Crescent-Stars will now shift focus to ending their third-ever World Cup appearance (first since 2002) with a positive result against the tournament co-hosts.

That's despite their roster featuring highly-rated talents like Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler, Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız and Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

They took a combined 62 shots across those two games, but were unable to score.

Türkiye were officially eliminated from advancing into the Round of 32, following up their shock 2-0 defeat to Australia with a 1-0 loss against Paraguay.

FIFA World Ranking: 17

17 Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)

Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean) Last match: 2-0 win vs. Australia

The USMNT punched their ticket to the Round of 32 with a 2-0 win in Seattle. Then, following Paraguay's win over Türkiye, Mauricio Pochettino's squad clinched the top spot in Group D.

It is the first time the US have won two group matches since 1930, and the six points accumulated are the most for the program in a World Cup group stage.

Will Pochettino rotate his roster for the Group Stage finale, perhaps protecting stars Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson from yellow card accumulation suspension? Christian Pulisic (calf) could be afforded more time to recover from injury, too.