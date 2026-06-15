Tunisia vs. Japan: How to watch, stream World Cup Group F match

Rayan Elloumi and Tunisia continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a Group F contest against Japan in Mexico.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 45

45 Confederation: CAF (Africa)

CAF (Africa) Opening match: 5-1 loss vs. Sweden

Shortly after opening the tournament with a 5-1 defeat to Sweden, Tunisia sacked manager Sabri Lamouchi. Former coach Mondher Kebaier is expected to take over in an interim capacity.

Lamouchi is the first manager to be officially let go during a World Cup tournament since three coaches at France 1998, including then-Tunisia manager Henryk Kasperczak.

The disappointing result and the change in leadership may offer Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Rayan Elloumi an opportunity to make his World Cup debut after he did not feature in the opener.