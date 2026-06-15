Tunisia vs. Japan: How to watch, stream World Cup Group F match

Rayan Elloumi and Tunisia continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a Group F contest against Japan in Mexico.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Sunday, June 21 | 12 am ET
Where
- Monterrey Stadium | Monterrey, Mexico
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 45
- Confederation: CAF (Africa)
- Opening match: 5-1 loss vs. Sweden
Shortly after opening the tournament with a 5-1 defeat to Sweden, Tunisia sacked manager Sabri Lamouchi. Former coach Mondher Kebaier is expected to take over in an interim capacity.
Lamouchi is the first manager to be officially let go during a World Cup tournament since three coaches at France 1998, including then-Tunisia manager Henryk Kasperczak.
The disappointing result and the change in leadership may offer Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Rayan Elloumi an opportunity to make his World Cup debut after he did not feature in the opener.
In need of points toward advancement, the Eagles of Carthage will be searching for a positive result against Japan before closing their group stage on June 25 against the Netherlands in Kansas City.
- FIFA World Ranking: 18
- Confederation: AFC (Asia)
- Opening match: 2-2 draw vs. Netherlands
Courtesy of an 89th-minute equalizer from Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada, Japan snatched a point against Group F favorites Netherlands in their tournament opener.
The goal followed a previous 57th-minute equalizer from Reims midfielder Keito Nakamura, as the Samurai Blue refused to be beaten in Dallas.
The result sets Japan up nicely to chase top spot in Group F as they aim for three points against the group's lowest-ranked opponent.
Then, Hajime Moriyasu's side will conclude the group stage with a potential group-deciding matchup against Sweden in Dallas on June 25.