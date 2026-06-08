South Korea vs. Czechia: How to watch, stream World Cup Group A

Led by LAFC superstar Son Heung-Min , South Korea face Czechia in a Group A showdown on the first day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 25

25 Confederation: AFC (Asia)

South Korea are a World Cup regular, making their 11th straight appearance (12th overall).

Global superstar Son Heung-Min leads the Taegeuk Warriors. The captain, who has an MLS-best nine assists with LAFC this season, is South Korea's all-time leader in appearances (145) and second in goals (56).

Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-Jae and PSG forward Lee Kang-In, the 2025 South Korea Footballer of the Year who just won a second straight UEFA Champions League title, are also players to watch.