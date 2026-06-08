South Korea vs. Czechia: How to watch, stream World Cup Group A

Led by LAFC superstar Son Heung-Min, South Korea face Czechia in a Group A showdown on the first day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Thursday, June 11 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- Guadalajara Stadium | Guadalajara, Mexico
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 25
- Confederation: AFC (Asia)
South Korea are a World Cup regular, making their 11th straight appearance (12th overall).
Global superstar Son Heung-Min leads the Taegeuk Warriors. The captain, who has an MLS-best nine assists with LAFC this season, is South Korea's all-time leader in appearances (145) and second in goals (56).
Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-Jae and PSG forward Lee Kang-In, the 2025 South Korea Footballer of the Year who just won a second straight UEFA Champions League title, are also players to watch.
South Korea co-hosted the 2002 edition of the competition along with Japan, delivering their best-ever performance with a fourth-place finish. They'll look to replicate that success in 2026, and will close out Group A play with matches against Mexico (June 18) and South Africa (June 24).
- FIFA World Ranking: 39
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
Czech Republic, also known as Czechia, are competing in their second World Cup after debuting in 2006.
Miroslav Koubek's side qualified as the UEFA playoff Path D winners, dramatically beating both the Republic of Ireland and Denmark on penalties.
Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick led Czechia with five goals during World Cup qualification.
Also leading the way are Pavel Šulc, who scored a team-high 11 goals for Ligue 1 side Lyon this season, and West Ham United midfielder Tomáš Souček, who is the most-capped active player (90 appearances).
After this match, Czechia conclude Group A play against South Africa (June 18) and co-hosts Mexico (June 24).