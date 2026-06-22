South Africa vs. South Korea: Mbokazi, Son battle for World Cup knockout spot

MLS stars Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Son Heung-Min will take center stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Wednesday's decisive Group A finale between South Africa and South Korea

Due to the top eight third-place finishers advancing in the expanded 48-nation tournament, South Korea can potentially advance with a loss. In contrast, South Africa will be mathematically eliminated with a loss or tie.

South Korea will automatically advance to the knockout stages with a win or a draw, while South Africa need a win to secure their spot in the Round of 32.

FIFA World Ranking: 60

60 Confederation: CAF (Africa)

CAF (Africa) Previous matches: 2-0 loss vs. Mexico; 1-1 draw vs. Czechia

2-0 loss vs. Mexico; 1-1 draw vs. Czechia Group A position: 4th place (0W-1L-LD; 1 point; -2 GD)

Mbokazi has played every minute for South Africa at the World Cup so far, putting in two solid 90-minute shifts at center back in his country's first tournament appearance in 16 years.

The Bafana Bafana fell 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico in the competition's inaugural match before salvaging a late 1-1 draw last week against Czechia on Teboho Mokoena's 83rd-minute penalty-kick goal.

South Africa can still reach the World Cup knockout stages for the first time in program history. However, only a win will suffice for them to qualify in second place or as one of the tournament's top eight third-place finishers.