Match Previews

South Africa vs. South Korea: Mbokazi, Son battle for World Cup knockout spot

Son-KORvRSA

Jaime Uribarri

MLS stars Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Son Heung-Min will take center stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Wednesday's decisive Group A finale between South Africa and South Korea

How to watch & stream

  • English: FS1
  • Spanish: Universo, Peacock

When

Where

  • Monterrey Stadium | Guadalupe, Mexico

Advancement scenarios

South Korea will automatically advance to the knockout stages with a win or a draw, while South Africa need a win to secure their spot in the Round of 32. 

Due to the top eight third-place finishers advancing in the expanded 48-nation tournament, South Korea can potentially advance with a loss. In contrast, South Africa will be mathematically eliminated with a loss or tie.

  • KOR win: South Korea advance; South Africa eliminated
  • RSA win: South Africa advance; South Korea potentially advance in third place.
  • Draw: South Korea advance; South Africa eliminated.
South Africa logo
South Africa
  • FIFA World Ranking: 60
  • Confederation: CAF (Africa)
  • Previous matches: 2-0 loss vs. Mexico; 1-1 draw vs. Czechia
  • Group A position: 4th place (0W-1L-LD; 1 point; -2 GD)

Mbokazi has played every minute for South Africa at the World Cup so far, putting in two solid 90-minute shifts at center back in his country's first tournament appearance in 16 years. 

The Bafana Bafana fell 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico in the competition's inaugural match before salvaging a late 1-1 draw last week against Czechia on Teboho Mokoena's 83rd-minute penalty-kick goal. 

South Africa can still reach the World Cup knockout stages for the first time in program history. However, only a win will suffice for them to qualify in second place or as one of the tournament's top eight third-place finishers. 

Philadelphia Union defender Olwethu Makhanya has yet to see action for Bafana Bafana at this summer's competition.

South Korea logo
South Korea
  • FIFA World Ranking: 25
  • Confederation: AFC (Asia)
  • Previous matches: 2-1 win vs. Czechia; 1-0 loss vs. Mexico
  • Group A position: 2nd place (1W-1L-0D; 3 points; 0 GD)

South Korea are on the verge of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for the second straight tournament. 

Son and the Taegeuk Warriors opened this summer's competition with a 2-1 comeback win over Czechia, getting a man-of-the-match performance (1g/1a) from former Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Hwang In-Beom. 

Son wore the captain's armband again as his side dropped a narrow 1-0 decision to Mexico. 

However, South Korea still control their destiny and need only a draw to advance out of Group A in second place. Even with a loss, they could potentially qualify in third place.

Jaime Uribarri

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