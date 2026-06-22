South Africa vs. South Korea: Mbokazi, Son battle for World Cup knockout spot

MLS stars Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Son Heung-Min will take center stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Wednesday's decisive Group A finale between South Africa and South Korea
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: Universo, Peacock
When
- Wednesday, June 24 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Monterrey Stadium | Guadalupe, Mexico
Advancement scenarios
South Korea will automatically advance to the knockout stages with a win or a draw, while South Africa need a win to secure their spot in the Round of 32.
Due to the top eight third-place finishers advancing in the expanded 48-nation tournament, South Korea can potentially advance with a loss. In contrast, South Africa will be mathematically eliminated with a loss or tie.
- KOR win: South Korea advance; South Africa eliminated
- RSA win: South Africa advance; South Korea potentially advance in third place.
- Draw: South Korea advance; South Africa eliminated.
- FIFA World Ranking: 60
- Confederation: CAF (Africa)
- Previous matches: 2-0 loss vs. Mexico; 1-1 draw vs. Czechia
- Group A position: 4th place (0W-1L-LD; 1 point; -2 GD)
Mbokazi has played every minute for South Africa at the World Cup so far, putting in two solid 90-minute shifts at center back in his country's first tournament appearance in 16 years.
The Bafana Bafana fell 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico in the competition's inaugural match before salvaging a late 1-1 draw last week against Czechia on Teboho Mokoena's 83rd-minute penalty-kick goal.
South Africa can still reach the World Cup knockout stages for the first time in program history. However, only a win will suffice for them to qualify in second place or as one of the tournament's top eight third-place finishers.
Philadelphia Union defender Olwethu Makhanya has yet to see action for Bafana Bafana at this summer's competition.
- FIFA World Ranking: 25
- Confederation: AFC (Asia)
- Previous matches: 2-1 win vs. Czechia; 1-0 loss vs. Mexico
- Group A position: 2nd place (1W-1L-0D; 3 points; 0 GD)
South Korea are on the verge of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for the second straight tournament.
Son and the Taegeuk Warriors opened this summer's competition with a 2-1 comeback win over Czechia, getting a man-of-the-match performance (1g/1a) from former Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Hwang In-Beom.
Son wore the captain's armband again as his side dropped a narrow 1-0 decision to Mexico.
However, South Korea still control their destiny and need only a draw to advance out of Group A in second place. Even with a loss, they could potentially qualify in third place.