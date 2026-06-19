South Africa vs. South Korea: How to watch, stream World Cup Group A match

A 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout-round ticket is on the line when South Africa and South Korea clash on Group A's final matchday.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is unfolding in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

South Africa have never reached the World Cup knockouts. This is their fourth World Cup trip after appearing at the 1998, 2002 and 2010 tournaments.

With a win and a Czechia loss or draw, South Africa would secure second place in Group A. Head coach Hugo Broos' side could also advance via a third-place result, though would need some help.

Chicago Fire FC center back Mbekezeli Mbokazi played his second straight 90-minute match for Bafana Bafana, who opened the tournament with a 2-0 defeat against co-hosts Mexico.

South Africa kept their World Cup dream alive with a 1-1 draw vs. Czechia, rescued by Teboho Mokoena's late penalty kick.

FIFA World Ranking: 25

25 Confederation: AFC (Asia)

AFC (Asia) Opening result: 1-0 loss vs. Mexico

While South Korea are recovering from a 1-0 defeat against Mexico, they're in the driver's seat to advance from Group A.

The Taegeuk Warriors are in second place on three points, courtesy of a 2-1 comeback win over Czechia to open the World Cup.

All that's needed to advance is a win or draw against South Africa. They'd hold the first tiebreaker (head-to-head) over Czechia, should the European side win vs. Mexico.