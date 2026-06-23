Senegal vs. Iraq: How to watch, stream World Cup Group I finale

It's win or go home for Ahmed Qasem and Iraq at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face Senegal in Friday's Group I finale.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: Universo, Peacock
When
- Friday, June 26 | 3 pm ET/12 pm PT
Where
- Toronto Stadium | Toronto, Ontario
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 15
- Confederation: CAF (Africa)
- Last match: 3-2 loss vs. Norway
Senegal have struggled at the World Cup, losing to France (3-1) and Norway (3-2) in their first two matches.
However, the Lions of Teranga can still qualify for the knockout rounds with a win in their Group I finale.
Carrying a -3 goal differential, Sadio Mané & Co. will need to win by as wide a margin as possible to help their chances of advancing as one of the tournament's best third-place teams.
- FIFA World Ranking: 57
- Confederation: AFC (Asia)
- Last match: 3-0 loss vs. France
Like Friday's opponent, Iraq have dropped their first two games at the World Cup, losing 4-1 to Norway and 3-0 to France.
Nashville SC forward Amed Qasem featured in both games, getting the start and playing all 90 minutes in Monday's defeat to France at Philadelphia Stadium.
Iraq's 0W-2L-0D record and -6 goal differential means the Lions of Mesopotamia will similarly aim to win by the largest possible margin to increase their chances of advancing as a third-place finisher.