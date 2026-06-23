Senegal vs. Iraq: How to watch, stream World Cup Group I finale

It's win or go home for Ahmed Qasem and Iraq at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face Senegal in Friday's Group I finale.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 15

15 Confederation: CAF (Africa)

CAF (Africa) Last match: 3-2 loss vs. Norway

Senegal have struggled at the World Cup, losing to France (3-1) and Norway (3-2) in their first two matches.

However, the Lions of Teranga can still qualify for the knockout rounds with a win in their Group I finale.