Sebastian Berhalter receives heartfelt letter before 2026 FIFA World Cup

Check out the full letter below before Berhalter and the USMNT begin their World Cup journey vs. Paraguay on Friday in Los Angeles (9 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

Reflecting on that incredible rise, Gregg – now Chicago Fire FC 's director of football and head coach – penned an emotional note to his son as part of FIFA's "Letters That Unite" series.

Fast forward four years, and Sebastian is on the USMNT roster for the 2026 World Cup and is an MLS Best XI midfielder for Vancouver Whitecaps FC .

His father, Gregg, was serving as head coach of the United States as a revitalized team made the Round of 16.

Sebastian Berhalter brought to tears while reading a letter from his dad — former USMNT head coach and player, Gregg Berhalter, ahead of the 2026 World Cup 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/3D39FlosMY

Dear Sebastian,

It’s hard to describe what this moment feels like as your father.

You were born during one of the most emotional weeks of my career. We had just played the final match of the season with Crystal Palace against Stockport and won to stay in the league. At the time, it felt like a big moment in my life. Then you were born. And suddenly life gave me something infinitely more important.

From the very beginning, your life has been connected to this game. From growing up in Europe to back home in the United States, the ball always seemed to follow you. But what has always stood out to me was not just your talent; it was your genuine love for the game and how dedicated you were to getting better. Your hard work set the tone from a very young age. You chased every play, competed for every ball, and gave everything you had every time you stepped on the field.

That has never changed.

What I admire most about you is that you’ve never taken anything for granted. You understood early on that nothing would be handed to you. I remember preparing for a National Team camp in 2024, when you asked me if I thought you had a chance to make the roster. And I had to answer honestly. I told you that if you weren’t consistently starting for your club yet, it would be difficult to make the National Team.

I could see the disappointment in your face, hear the disappointment in your voice, but from that day on I saw something change. I saw you take responsibility for your dream. From that moment forward, I watched you push harder. Work harder. Commit yourself fully to becoming the player you believed you could be. That’s why making the World Cup team means so much to me, because I know how much it means to you.

I’ve been fortunate enough to represent our country as a player and as a coach in the World Cup, and I know what it means to wear that crest. I know the responsibility, the pressure, the pride, and the emotion that come with representing the United States on the biggest stage in the world. And now I get to watch my son live that same dream, and together we get to share an experience that very few fathers and sons ever will.

There’s no way to explain how special that is.

The World Cup is one of the rare moments when the entire world stops and watches. It’s a beautiful stage, but it’s also a privilege, one that most people will never know. Enjoy every second of it. Take in the anthem. Take in the pressure. Take in the joy of competing alongside your teammates and representing something bigger than yourself.

Moments like this change your life forever.

But no matter what happens on the field, I hope you always remember this: I am proud of you because of who you are, not because of what you accomplish. You’ve stayed humble through all of it. You’ve stayed grounded. You’ve stayed kind. And you’ve become an incredible young man.

You earned this. I love you.