Richie Laryea: For my family, for Canada

Thankful.

It’s my biggest feeling before the 2026 World Cup. Thankful for my journey, for representing Canada on home soil, for the fans and – most of all – for my family.

Melanie, Elijah and Lilla – you three mean everything to me. You make me want to be the best version of myself, on and off the field, and I hope to make you proud this summer.

To Melanie, my wife

We met during a really tough period in my career, and you created this safe, comfortable place for me to navigate it all. You helped me through so much in Orlando, and even during the early days in Toronto, as I readjusted to the city and learned a new position.

You’ve been here for the lowest of lows, the highest of highs and everything in between. I don't tell you this enough, but you are the MVP of our family. You are our rock. Everyone feeds off your energy, and you’ve been so selfless as I chase my dreams.

I couldn’t have gotten to two World Cups without you.

To Elijah, my son

Having you at Qatar 2022 was incredible.

You were so young, but you made so many core memories. For a year straight, you would go to school and tell your friends and teachers story after story about the World Cup. Being on the field after the game, running into Sergio Agüero at the hotel, being around the guys – I know how special that time was for you.

Now you’re 7, playing soccer and are probably my biggest fan! You’ll see random people on the street and tell them, “My dad's a professional soccer player.”

At a young age, way before I started in MLS and with the national team, I told your grandfather that I wanted my future kids to see me play. It was for moments like these.

To Lilla, my daughter

You’re only 1, and of course, we don’t even know if you’ll like soccer when you’re older.

But when you grow up, I know you’ll understand the magnitude of this World Cup. And whatever you’re doing in life, I hope you realize the hard work it takes to get here and all the sacrifices it requires.

Being your father brings me so much joy. Thank you for simply being born and for changing the way I see and view life.

Enjoying the moment

I’ll be honest: I don't have many vivid memories of the 2022 World Cup.

I was so hyper-focused on the next game, the next day, and by the time I realized it, the tournament was over. I didn’t give myself that small moment in my room or on the bus headed to training to think about how special it was to be where I'm at, and how thankful I should be.

That’s going to change this World Cup.

It's my 11th year as a professional now, and hopefully there are many more to come. But I promise to soak in these moments – with the team, with my family and with the entire country. It all goes by so quickly, and I promise to enjoy every moment.