New Zealand vs. Belgium: How to watch, stream World Cup Group G match

New Zealand and their pair of MLS defenders are seeking a 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout round berth when they meet Belgium in their Group G finale on Friday in Vancouver.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

New Zealand are seeking their first-ever World Cup victory as they look to give themselves the best chance of reaching the Round of 32 with a win against Belgium.

New Zealand enter their Group G finale in contention for their first-ever knockout stage appearance after earning a 2-2 draw against Iran before falling to Egypt in their second match.

FIFA World Ranking: 9

9 Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

UEFA (Europe) Opening match: 0-0 draw vs. Iran

Belgium are searching for a breakthrough performance after opening the tournament with draws against Egypt and Iran.

The Red Devils remain well-positioned to advance, as a win would secure advancement to the Round of 32 and build momentum heading into the knockouts.

With star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, tricky winger Jeremy Doku and veteran striker Romelu Lukaku among the names headlining their golden generation, Belgium will look to correct course after entering this year's tournament as a leading contender.