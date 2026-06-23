New Zealand vs. Belgium: How to watch, stream World Cup Group G match

New Zealand and their pair of MLS defenders are seeking a 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout round berth when they meet Belgium in their Group G finale on Friday in Vancouver.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Peacock, Telemundo
When
- Friday, June 26 | 11 pm ET/8 pm PT
Where
- Vancouver Stadium | Vancouver, British Columbia
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 85
- Confederation: OFC (Oceania)
- Last match: 3-1 loss vs. Egypt
New Zealand enter their Group G finale in contention for their first-ever knockout stage appearance after earning a 2-2 draw against Iran before falling to Egypt in their second match.
Portland Timbers standout defender Finn Surman scored the All Whites' lone goal against Egypt, partnering Minnesota United FC veteran Michael Boxall at center back. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood leads the attack for the Kiwis.
New Zealand are seeking their first-ever World Cup victory as they look to give themselves the best chance of reaching the Round of 32 with a win against Belgium.
- FIFA World Ranking: 9
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
- Opening match: 0-0 draw vs. Iran
Belgium are searching for a breakthrough performance after opening the tournament with draws against Egypt and Iran.
The Red Devils remain well-positioned to advance, as a win would secure advancement to the Round of 32 and build momentum heading into the knockouts.
With star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, tricky winger Jeremy Doku and veteran striker Romelu Lukaku among the names headlining their golden generation, Belgium will look to correct course after entering this year's tournament as a leading contender.
Third-place finishers at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, how far can the Red Devils go this time around?