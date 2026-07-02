Mexico vs. England: How to watch, stream World Cup Round of 16

An epic 2026 FIFA World Cup match awaits tournament co-hosts Mexico, who welcome England on Sunday during the Round of 16 in Mexico City.

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. Games are held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The winner advances to the quarterfinals on July 11 in Miami vs. Brazil or Norway, while the loser's tournament is over.

FIFA World Ranking: 14

14 Confederation: Concacaf (North, Central America & Caribbean)

Concacaf (North, Central America & Caribbean) Round of 32: 2-0 win vs. Ecuador

After topping Group D with three consecutive wins, Mexico continued their momentum in the Round of 32 with a convincing 2-0 victory over Ecuador.

Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored in the first half at Mexico City Stadium, and goalkeeper Raúl Rangel pitched a shutout. Quiñones and Jiménez have combined to tally five of Mexico's eight goals at the World Cup, while the team's yet to concede a goal all tournament.

In Obed Vargas (Seattle) and Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago), El Tri feature two MLS homegrown midfielders now playing abroad. Both youngsters came off the bench vs. Ecuador.