Mexico vs. England: How to watch, stream World Cup Round of 16

An epic 2026 FIFA World Cup match awaits tournament co-hosts Mexico, who welcome England on Sunday during the Round of 16 in Mexico City.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Sunday, July 5 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Mexico City Stadium | Mexico City, Mexico
The winner advances to the quarterfinals on July 11 in Miami vs. Brazil or Norway, while the loser's tournament is over.
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. Games are held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
- FIFA World Ranking: 14
- Confederation: Concacaf (North, Central America & Caribbean)
- Round of 32: 2-0 win vs. Ecuador
After topping Group D with three consecutive wins, Mexico continued their momentum in the Round of 32 with a convincing 2-0 victory over Ecuador.
Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored in the first half at Mexico City Stadium, and goalkeeper Raúl Rangel pitched a shutout. Quiñones and Jiménez have combined to tally five of Mexico's eight goals at the World Cup, while the team's yet to concede a goal all tournament.
In Obed Vargas (Seattle) and Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago), El Tri feature two MLS homegrown midfielders now playing abroad. Both youngsters came off the bench vs. Ecuador.
Should Mexico advance to the quarterfinals, it would equal their best-ever finish at the World Cup. They made that stage in 1970 and 1986 as tournament co-hosts.
- FIFA World Ranking: 4
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
- Round of 32: 2-1 win vs. DR Congo
After topping Group L with seven points, England dodged a scare in the Round of 32 by pulling off a 2-1 comeback victory vs. DR Congo.
Superstar striker Harry Kane netted a second-half brace, including an 86th-minute golazo that ensured extra time wasn't required.
Kane is England's all-time leading scorer with 84 goals, more than 30 clear of former D.C. United striker Wayne Rooney (second place). At club level, the Tottenham Hotspur icon has won three straight German Bundesliga Golden Boots with Bayern Munich.
England last won the World Cup in 1966, a run that included a 2-0 win over Mexico in the Group Stage. Three Lions fans hope that's a harbinger of what's to come this weekend.