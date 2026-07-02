Mexico on historic World Cup pace ahead of England clash

For all the history being made by the United States and Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , fellow co-hosts Mexico are also cooking up something special this summer.

Here’s everything to know about Mexico’s World Cup so far and what’s at stake this weekend.

That has set up a marquee Round of 16 showdown against England on Sunday in Mexico City (8 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

El Tri are this World Cup's only host nation with a perfect record, posting three straight wins to top Group A before defeating Ecuador, 2-0 , on Tuesday in the Round of 32.

Historic World Cup

Mexico have already made history at this World Cup.

Javier Aguirre’s side secured a perfect three wins in three Group A matches, surpassing the country’s previous best Group Stage record of 2W-0L-1D achieved at the 1986 and 2002 editions of the tournament.

El Tri have also yet to concede a goal this summer, shutting out every opponent to date as goalkeepers Raúl Rangel and Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa – the latter making a brief cameo off the bench – have combined to deliver four straight clean sheets en route to the Round of 16.

Mexico are now only the third team in World Cup history to win their first four games by shutout, along with Brazil (1986) and Italy (1990).