England outlast Mexico in another epic 2026 FIFA World Cup match

Led by a Jude Bellingham brace and a Harry Kane penalty kick, England held on for an epic 3-2 victory over Mexico on Sunday evening in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.
The Mexico City Stadium thriller eliminates the tournament co-hosts, while England march into the quarterfinals on July 11 vs. Erling Haaland-led Norway.
The Three Lions played the final 36 minutes plus stoppage time down a man after Jarell Quansah, following a Video Review, was sent off for a high-foot challenge on Jesús Gallardo.
Thomas Tuchel’s side held a 2-1 advantage at that point, with Bellingham scoring in the 36th and 38th minutes to stun the home crowd. And despite playing down a man, England went ahead 3-1 when Kane deposited his penalty kick in the 60th minute after goalkeeper Raúl Rangel fouled Anthony Gordon in the box.
Mexico clawed one back via a penalty kick in the 69th minute, with striker Raúl Jiménez firing past Jordan Pickford. The England goalkeeper, who Julián Quiñones unleashed a volley past in the 42nd minute, pulled out several stunning stops to withstand Mexico's quest for an equalizer.
Ultimately, El Tri suffered their third competitive loss at the famed Mexico City Stadium – and their first since 2013. Head coach Javier Aguirre's side didn't concede a goal in four prior 2026 World Cup matches.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Playing at the altitude of Mexico City, with 80,000-plus fans supporting the hosts, is never easy – just ask MLS sides or any Concacaf national team. But England’s elite talent prevailed, securing the country’s third straight trip to the World Cup quarterfinals. But it’s heartbreak for Mexico, who couldn’t reach their first quarterfinal since hosting the 1986 World Cup. They’ve been bounced in the Round of 16 in eight of the last nine World Cups.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: In a match chock-full of stunning plays, we’ll go with Harry Kane’s penalty kick. The Bayern Munich striker’s sixth goal of the tournament stood as the game-winner – and England were playing down a man.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: What a match from Jude Bellingham. The Real Madrid midfielder’s two goals showed England were up for the fight, and he provided clutch challenges to thwart Mexico. A true two-way performance.
Next Up
- MEX: End of tournament
- ENG: Saturday, July 11 vs. Norway - 5 pm ET | World Cup quarterfinals