England outlast Mexico in another epic 2026 FIFA World Cup match

Led by a Jude Bellingham brace and a Harry Kane penalty kick, England held on for an epic 3-2 victory over Mexico on Sunday evening in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

The Mexico City Stadium thriller eliminates the tournament co-hosts, while England march into the quarterfinals on July 11 vs. Erling Haaland-led Norway.

The Three Lions played the final 36 minutes plus stoppage time down a man after Jarell Quansah, following a Video Review, was sent off for a high-foot challenge on Jesús Gallardo.

Thomas Tuchel’s side held a 2-1 advantage at that point, with Bellingham scoring in the 36th and 38th minutes to stun the home crowd. And despite playing down a man, England went ahead 3-1 when Kane deposited his penalty kick in the 60th minute after goalkeeper Raúl Rangel fouled Anthony Gordon in the box.

Mexico clawed one back via a penalty kick in the 69th minute, with striker Raúl Jiménez firing past Jordan Pickford. The England goalkeeper, who Julián Quiñones unleashed a volley past in the 42nd minute, pulled out several stunning stops to withstand Mexico's quest for an equalizer.