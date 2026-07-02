USA win first World Cup knockout game since 2002 vs. Mexico

The wait is over: After a 24-year drought, the United States men's national team have won a knockout round game at the FIFA World Cup .

The last time USMNT fans got to celebrate this type of win? At the 2002 World Cup in Japan/South Korea, when the Yanks secured a 2-0 win against arch-rivals Mexico in the Round of 16.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino's team ensured that on Wednesday night, as goals from Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman paced a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32.

During the modern era, the USMNT have made six World Cup knockout rounds and won just two matches at this stage (2002 and 2026).

#USMNT wins!! It's the second-ever USMNT win in the World Cup knockout stage! 2026 🇺🇸 R32 vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (2-0) 2002 🇺🇸 R16 vs Mexico (2-0)

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The US hope to win two World Cup knockout games for the first time, something the country's men's program has never accomplished.

That opportunity arises Monday evening in Seattle, when the US meet Belgium in the Round of 16 (8 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).