USA win first World Cup knockout game since 2002 vs. Mexico

The wait is over: After a 24-year drought, the United States men's national team have won a knockout round game at the FIFA World Cup.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino's team ensured that on Wednesday night, as goals from Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman paced a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32.
The last time USMNT fans got to celebrate this type of win? At the 2002 World Cup in Japan/South Korea, when the Yanks secured a 2-0 win against arch-rivals Mexico in the Round of 16.
USA: World Cup knockout history
During the modern era, the USMNT have made six World Cup knockout rounds and won just two matches at this stage (2002 and 2026).
- North America 2026: 2-0 win vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Round of 32)
- Qatar 2022: 3-1 loss vs. Netherlands (Round of 16)
- Russia 2018: Did not qualify
- Brazil 2014: 2-1 loss vs. Belgium (Round of 16)
- South Africa 2010: 2-1 loss vs. Ghana (Round of 16)
- Germany 2006: Group stage exit
- Japan/South Korea 2002: 2-0 win vs. Mexico (Round of 16), 1-0 loss vs. Germany (quarterfinals)
- France 1998: Group stage exit
- USA 1994: 1-0 loss to Brazil (Round of 16)
- Italy 1990: Group stage exit
Up next
The US hope to win two World Cup knockout games for the first time, something the country's men's program has never accomplished.
That opportunity arises Monday evening in Seattle, when the US meet Belgium in the Round of 16 (8 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).
The game will serve as a World Cup knockout rematch after Belgium defeated the US, 2-1 in extra time, at the 2014 World Cup. That game famously featured a 16-save performance from US goalkeeping legend Tim Howard.