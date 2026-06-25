Mbekezeli Mbokazi & South Africa book historic World Cup knockout berth

Chicago Fire FC defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and South Africa made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday night.

The winner advances to the Round of 16 vs. Morocco or the Group F winner on July 4 in Houston.

With Wednesday's momentous result, South Africa will face co-hosts Canada in the Round of 32 on Sunday in Los Angeles (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo; TSN, RDS).

The 20-year-old center back helped Bafana Bafana earn a 1-0 victory over South Korea, booking second place in Group A and the country's first-ever trip to the World Cup knockout rounds.

Mbokazi played the full 90 minutes for the third straight match, helping South Africa grow into the tournament following a 2-0 opening defeat to co-hosts Mexico and a 1-1 draw vs. Czechia.

Bafana Bafana ultimately finished with four points, one above LAFC forward Son Heung-Min and South Korea. Son's team is still in contention for a third-place slot in the Round of 32.

Mbokazi is in his first season with Chicago, having arrived from South African Premiership side Orlando Pirates on a U22 Initiative deal. He recently earned a 2026 MLS All-Star nod and has helped Chicago reach third place in the Eastern Conference (26 points) at the World Cup break.

South Africa are making their fourth-ever World Cup appearance. They failed to advance past the group stage at the 1998, 2002 and 2010 tournaments.