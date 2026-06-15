Matt Freese & USMNT “just getting started” after World Cup statement

“I like to take everything very steady, and never get too high, never get too low,” he later explained. “But from a group perspective, I think a focus is on cohesion and the chemistry that we're building, and I think you could see that on the field tonight.”

“It was a great night for sure,” the New York City FC star told MLSsoccer.com postgame in Los Angeles. “I had a great view for what was happening in front of me. The guys up top and in the midfield, everyone was vibing well and connecting really well. I think it was super evident everyone was on the same page, just the flicks and the one-touch, two-touch passing was crisp and really good. So a great first step.

Attaining the lifelong dream of a World Cup debut was plenty enough as far as stats lines go, not to mention an unbeatable vantage point for one of the greatest performances in USMNT history.

That said, Matt Freese didn’t much mind taking just 25 touches (approximately half of a modern goalkeeper’s average) and recording nary a single, solitary stop in the United States ’ 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Friday.

World Cup moment

Glancing around the stadium and soaking in the moment is not standard operating procedure for Freese. Quite the opposite, it turns out. But he revealed that he did so on this rare occasion at a packed, vibrant, NFL-scaled venue, thanks to some advice from a few influential figures in his life whose identity he prefers not to share.

“I always try to keep my eyes down, so that I don't get amazed too much and out of my own focus, thinking about a crowd and stuff like that,” he noted. “But today, walking out onto the field – I had gotten some texts from a few mentors that said, make sure you take a moment to take it in, because they know I otherwise I wouldn't. And so I did: Just looked up, and it was a breathtaking sight.”

A Philadelphia Union homegrown who moved north up I-95 to find his big break with NYCFC after several seasons as a backup to Andre Blake, Freese was cheered on by a big contingent of loved ones who gathered from all over to be present for his milestone, one that's been a lifetime in the making.

“My entire family: my mom, stepdad, girlfriend, brothers, sister, in-laws, everyone. It was great,” he said. “I just saw a few of them after the game, so that was really special.