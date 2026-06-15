Lionel Messi eyes historic World Cup with Argentina

All eyes will be on defending champions Lionel Messi and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup – perhaps more than any of their five previous tournament appearances.
Messi’s joint-record sixth World Cup is expected to be his last, as Inter Miami CF’s superstar No. 10 has hinted on multiple occasions that he’ll put an end to his legendary national team career after this summer’s competition.
Ahead of Tuesday’s Group J opener against Algeria (9 pm ET; FOX, Telemundo, Peacock), let’s take a look at Messi’s extraordinary run with Argentina and what could be a historic World Cup swan song.
Messi is soccer’s most decorated player of all time with 47 major trophies between club and country, many of them coming in recent years with Argentina.
In fact, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has guided La Albiceleste to four straight titles:
- 2021 Copa América
- 2022 Finalissima
- 2022 World Cup
- 2024 Copa América
This is in addition to runner-up finishes at the following major tournaments:
- 2007 Copa América
- 2014 World Cup
- 2015 Copa América
- 2016 Copa América
Messi or Maradona?
As legendary as Messi’s tenure has been, the debate rages on whether he or the iconic Diego Armando Maradona is the country’s best-ever player.
Just like Messi, Maradona led Argentina to World Cup glory (1986) and a runner-up finish (1990) while captivating an entire nation behind his technical brilliance and magnetic personality.
Equally brilliant but far more reserved character-wise, Messi could settle the debate this summer by winning back-to-back World Cup titles with Argentina.
Statistical dominance
Statistically speaking, there is no debate: Messi reigns supreme with Argentina.
The 38-year-old dominates his country’s record books in all major categories:
- Goals: 117
- Penalty-kick goals: 25
- Assists: 64
- Appearances: 199
The biggest players deliver on the biggest stages, and Messi has proven this time and again at the World Cup.
Messi is the only two-time World Cup Golden Ball winner - given to the competition’s best overall player - taking the honors in 2014 and 2022.
In the latter edition, he scored twice and converted from the penalty spot during an epic PK shootout win over France in what’s considered the greatest final in World Cup history.
World Cup records
In total, Messi has 13g/8a in 26 previous tournament appearances from 2006-22.
He’s just three goals shy of equalling Germany’s Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 World Cup goals.
The legendary No. 10 also boasts the following World Cup records:
- World Cup appearances: 26
- World Cup appearances as captain: 19
- World Cup minutes played: 2,314+
- World Cup call-ups: 6
- World Cup Player of the Match awards: 11
- Only player to score in the World Cup in his teens, 20s and 30s
- Only player to register an assist in five World Cups.
Of course, Messi's ultimate goal is to win back-to-back World Cup titles with Argentina this summer. Only Italy (1934, '38) and Brazil (1958, '62) have achieved this feat.
Messi is chasing back-to-back World Cup titles amid a dominant club career with Inter Miami.
Since his transformative July 2023 arrival in South Florida, the legendary No. 10 has guided the Herons to three trophies: Leagues Cup 2023, the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, and MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.
He won the latter with Rodrigo De Paul, a fellow 2022 World Cup champion who’s joining Messi once again on Argentina’s 26-man squad this summer.
As with his national team, Messi’s stats with Miami are unmatched:
- 90g/51a in 104 Miami appearances (all competitions)
- 2x Landon Donovan MLS MVP (2024, '25)
- 2025 MLS Golden Boot pres. by Audi
- Fastest MLS player to 100 goal contributions (64 games)
- Most assists in a single MLS game (5)
- Most goal contributions in a single MLS game (6)
- Most goal contributions in a single MLS postseason (15)
- Most goal contributions in a single regular + postseason (63)
- First player in MLS history to record back-to-back seasons with 35+ goal contributions.
- First player in MLS history to record multiple goal contributions in five consecutive games.
- Most goal contributions (16) by any MLS player in the first seven matches of a season.