Lionel Messi eyes historic World Cup with Argentina

All eyes will be on defending champions Lionel Messi and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup – perhaps more than any of their five previous tournament appearances.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Group J opener against Algeria (9 pm ET; FOX, Telemundo, Peacock), let’s take a look at Messi’s extraordinary run with Argentina and what could be a historic World Cup swan song.

Messi’s joint-record sixth World Cup is expected to be his last, as Inter Miami CF ’s superstar No. 10 has hinted on multiple occasions that he’ll put an end to his legendary national team career after this summer’s competition.

Messi is soccer’s most decorated player of all time with 47 major trophies between club and country, many of them coming in recent years with Argentina.

In fact, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has guided La Albiceleste to four straight titles:

2021 Copa América

2022 Finalissima

2022 World Cup

2024 Copa América

This is in addition to runner-up finishes at the following major tournaments:

2007 Copa América

2014 World Cup

2015 Copa América

2016 Copa América

Messi or Maradona?

As legendary as Messi’s tenure has been, the debate rages on whether he or the iconic Diego Armando Maradona is the country’s best-ever player.

Just like Messi, Maradona led Argentina to World Cup glory (1986) and a runner-up finish (1990) while captivating an entire nation behind his technical brilliance and magnetic personality.

Equally brilliant but far more reserved character-wise, Messi could settle the debate this summer by winning back-to-back World Cup titles with Argentina.

Statistical dominance

Statistically speaking, there is no debate: Messi reigns supreme with Argentina.

The 38-year-old dominates his country’s record books in all major categories: