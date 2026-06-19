How Canada can reach the Round of 32: FIFA 2026 World Cup scenarios

WCP26-635-Clinching-Scenarios CANADA

MLSsoccer staff

Canada face Switzerland in Wednesday's Group B finale with both teams tied atop the group with four points.

Les Rouges opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina before earning their first-ever World Cup win with a historic 6-0 thrashing of Qatar.

The results mean that head coach Jesse Marsch's group have set themselves up nicely to advance out of Group B as either winners or runners-up.

How Canada can win Group B

Through two matchdays, Canada are in the driver's seat to win Group B thanks to their superior goal differential (+6). 

Their group-winning scenario is now pretty simple when they face the Swiss on Wednesday in Vancouver (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

The tournament co-hosts qualify for the Round of 32 as Group B winners if:

  • Canada win vs. Switzerland or...
  • Canada draw vs. Switzerland

Those results would set up a meeting with a third-placed team from Groups E, F, G, I or J in the Round of 32 in Vancouver on July 2.

How Canada can advance as Group B runners-up

Even if Canada don't advance as Group B winners, they still have the inside track to claim second place.

Les Rouges will qualify for the Round of 32 as Group B runners-up if:

  • Canada lose vs. Switzerland AND
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina lose/draw vs. Qatar

Alternatively, Bosnia and Herzegovina could defeat Qatar, and Canada could still earn second place.

Based on tiebreakers, Bosnia and Herzegovina would need to finish the group with a higher goal differential than Canada to advance above them. 

Currently, Canada's goal difference is +6, while Bosnia and Herzegovina's is -3.

Group B FIFA World Rankings

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

  • Switzerland: 19
  • Canada: 30
  • Qatar: 56
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina: 64

World Cup group standings tiebreakers

  1. Most points obtained in group matches played between the tied teams
  2. Superior goal difference in the group matches played between the tied teams
  3. Most goals scored in the group matches played between the tied teams
  4. Superior goal difference in all group matches
  5. Most goals scored in all group matches
  6. Best team conduct score in all group matches (taking into account yellow cards and red cards)
  7. FIFA World Ranking

Canada: World Cup results so far

  • 1-1 draw vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 12)
  • 6-0 win vs. Qatar (June 18)
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

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