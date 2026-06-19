How Canada can reach the Round of 32: FIFA 2026 World Cup scenarios

Canada face Switzerland in Wednesday's Group B finale with both teams tied atop the group with four points.
Les Rouges opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina before earning their first-ever World Cup win with a historic 6-0 thrashing of Qatar.
The results mean that head coach Jesse Marsch's group have set themselves up nicely to advance out of Group B as either winners or runners-up.
How Canada can win Group B
Through two matchdays, Canada are in the driver's seat to win Group B thanks to their superior goal differential (+6).
Their group-winning scenario is now pretty simple when they face the Swiss on Wednesday in Vancouver (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).
The tournament co-hosts qualify for the Round of 32 as Group B winners if:
- Canada win vs. Switzerland or...
- Canada draw vs. Switzerland
Those results would set up a meeting with a third-placed team from Groups E, F, G, I or J in the Round of 32 in Vancouver on July 2.
How Canada can advance as Group B runners-up
Even if Canada don't advance as Group B winners, they still have the inside track to claim second place.
Les Rouges will qualify for the Round of 32 as Group B runners-up if:
- Canada lose vs. Switzerland AND
- Bosnia and Herzegovina lose/draw vs. Qatar
Alternatively, Bosnia and Herzegovina could defeat Qatar, and Canada could still earn second place.
Based on tiebreakers, Bosnia and Herzegovina would need to finish the group with a higher goal differential than Canada to advance above them.
Currently, Canada's goal difference is +6, while Bosnia and Herzegovina's is -3.
Group B FIFA World Rankings
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- Switzerland: 19
- Canada: 30
- Qatar: 56
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: 64
World Cup group standings tiebreakers
- Most points obtained in group matches played between the tied teams
- Superior goal difference in the group matches played between the tied teams
- Most goals scored in the group matches played between the tied teams
- Superior goal difference in all group matches
- Most goals scored in all group matches
- Best team conduct score in all group matches (taking into account yellow cards and red cards)
- FIFA World Ranking