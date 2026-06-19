How Canada can reach the Round of 32: FIFA 2026 World Cup scenarios

Canada face Switzerland in Wednesday's Group B finale with both teams tied atop the group with four points.

The results mean that head coach Jesse Marsch's group have set themselves up nicely to advance out of Group B as either winners or runners-up.

Les Rouges opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina before earning their first-ever World Cup win with a historic 6-0 thrashing of Qatar.

Canada leads Group B. 🇨🇦 Next up: Switzerland on Wednesday for a chance to win the group. pic.twitter.com/xnaY6sLv6n

How Canada can win Group B

Through two matchdays, Canada are in the driver's seat to win Group B thanks to their superior goal differential (+6).

Their group-winning scenario is now pretty simple when they face the Swiss on Wednesday in Vancouver (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

The tournament co-hosts qualify for the Round of 32 as Group B winners if:

Canada win vs. Switzerland or...

Canada draw vs. Switzerland

Those results would set up a meeting with a third-placed team from Groups E, F, G, I or J in the Round of 32 in Vancouver on July 2.

How Canada can advance as Group B runners-up

Even if Canada don't advance as Group B winners, they still have the inside track to claim second place.

Les Rouges will qualify for the Round of 32 as Group B runners-up if:

Canada lose vs. Switzerland AND

Bosnia and Herzegovina lose/draw vs. Qatar

Alternatively, Bosnia and Herzegovina could defeat Qatar, and Canada could still earn second place.

Based on tiebreakers, Bosnia and Herzegovina would need to finish the group with a higher goal differential than Canada to advance above them.