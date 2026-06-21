FIFA World Cup knockout stage tracker: Who's in, who's out?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is approaching its second phase: the single-elimination knockout stage.
Each group's top two teams advance to the Round of 32, as do the top eight third-place finishers.
Here's how the 48-team field is taking shape as Group Stage play winds down.
Who's in?
- Germany: Group E winner
- Mexico: Group A winner
- USA: Group D winner
Who's out?
- Haiti: Group C last place
- Tunisia: Group F last place
- Türkiye: Group D last place
Essentials
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first featuring 48 nations instead of the typical 32.
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
The schedule breakdown is below:
- Group stage: June 11-27
- Round of 32: June 28 - July 3
- Round of 16: July 4-7
- Quarterfinals: July 9-11
- Semifinals: July 14-15
- Third place: July 18
- Final: July 19