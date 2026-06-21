Essentials

FIFA World Cup knockout stage tracker: Who's in, who's out?

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MLSsoccer staff

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is approaching its second phase: the single-elimination knockout stage.

Each group's top two teams advance to the Round of 32, as do the top eight third-place finishers. 

Here's how the 48-team field is taking shape as Group Stage play winds down.

Who's in?

  • Germany: Group E winner
  • Mexico: Group A winner
  • USA: Group D winner

Who's out?

  • Haiti: Group C last place
  • Tunisia: Group F last place
  • Türkiye: Group D last place

Essentials

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first featuring 48 nations instead of the typical 32.

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

The schedule breakdown is below:

  • Group stage: June 11-27
  • Round of 32: June 28 - July 3
  • Round of 16: July 4-7
  • Quarterfinals: July 9-11
  • Semifinals: July 14-15
  • Third place: July 18
  • Final: July 19
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

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