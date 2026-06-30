Croatia look to oust Portugal, Ronaldo from World Cup

They've navigated the tricky waters in Group L to book their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32. And now, Croatia, featuring Petar Musa and Marco Pašalić, will try to figure out how to beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.
It's a difficult challenge, no doubt. But as the Vatreni proved during the Group Stage, they're up for the challenge against a powerhouse.
While Luka Modrić is clearly still the face of the national team and, at the age of 40, recently earned his 200th cap at this World Cup, Musa and Pašalić have been at the center of a few of Croatia's biggest moments from the Group Stage.
In their tournament opener in Dallas, Croatia went punch-for-punch with England, with Musa scoring his first World Cup goal in the same city where he plays his club soccer.
After being set up by an expertly flicked header from Ivan Perišić, the FC Dallas star volleyed an equalizer past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford that sent Croatia level at 2-2.
Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford struck after halftime to lead the Three Lions to a 4-2 victory, but Croatia showed they won't be intimidated by a powerhouse.
The FC Dallas striker is among the top No. 9s in MLS, scoring double-digit goals for the last three seasons. This season, Musa has 12g/2a for FCD as he chases the 2026 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi.
Croatia also proved they can perform under pressure. Needing a win against Panama in their second match in Toronto, Pašalić helped orchestrate a goal that was vital to Croatia's knockout-round qualification.
The Orlando City winger started the sequence with an eye-catching backheel pass to free Josip Stanišić on the overlapping run, and the Bayern Munich right back sent the cross into the box for Ante Budimir's winner.
Croatia, who defeated Ghana, 2-1, to clinch second place in Group L, now face potentially their biggest test in Portugal in the Round of 32 on July 2 in Toronto.
Portugal surprisingly finished second in Group K and are looking for a signature win to kick-start their charge for their first-ever World Cup title.
Ronaldo made history when he struck for a brace against Uzbekistan, becoming the first player to score in six different World Cups.
If Croatia can get the win, they'd face either Spain or Austria at Dallas Stadium in the Round of 16 on July 6.
The Vatreni are no strangers to pulling off clutch World Cup wins either, having finished as runners-up at Russia 2018 and third place at Qatar 2022.