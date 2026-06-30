Croatia look to oust Portugal, Ronaldo from World Cup

They've navigated the tricky waters in Group L to book their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32. And now, Croatia, featuring Petar Musa and Marco Pašalić , will try to figure out how to beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

It's a difficult challenge, no doubt. But as the Vatreni proved during the Group Stage, they're up for the challenge against a powerhouse.

While Luka Modrić is clearly still the face of the national team and, at the age of 40, recently earned his 200th cap at this World Cup, Musa and Pašalić have been at the center of a few of Croatia's biggest moments from the Group Stage.

In their tournament opener in Dallas, Croatia went punch-for-punch with England, with Musa scoring his first World Cup goal in the same city where he plays his club soccer.

After being set up by an expertly flicked header from Ivan Perišić, the FC Dallas star volleyed an equalizer past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford that sent Croatia level at 2-2.

Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford struck after halftime to lead the Three Lions to a 4-2 victory, but Croatia showed they won't be intimidated by a powerhouse.