Colorado Rapids to World Cup: Lucas Herrington's meteoric rise for Australia

There may not be a more rapid rise at the 2026 FIFA World Cup than that of Australia defender Lucas Herrington .

"I was looking forward to it. I've dreamed of that moment since I was a kid, and I just really wanted to embrace it and enjoy it ... I really just tried to stay in the moment, stay calm and hopefully I did that."

"I knew how important that game was, not just for us, but for the whole country. Obviously, I knew the pressure that was in that game and I knew there was pressure on all of us," the Brisbane native told reporters this week.

That's a lot of pressure for a teenager with just four international appearances heading into the match. But you never would've guessed it by watching him.

After not featuring in either of Australia's first two World Cup matches, Herrington was inserted into the starting XI for their final Group Stage game vs. Paraguay. Needing a draw to ensure progression into the knockout stages, head coach Tony Popovic thrust Herrington into the spotlight for what was the biggest game of his career.

The Colorado Rapids center back went from a relative unknown at both club and international levels to one of MLS's top young prospects and a starter for the Socceroos on the world's biggest stage, all at just 18 years old.

Breakout star

Australia got the point they so desperately needed in a 0-0 draw, and the backline, spearheaded by Herrington, kept Paraguay's attackers under wraps, holding them to just two shots on target and 0.24 xG.

His cool demeanor on full display, the youngster helped guide his national team into the World Cup knockout stages for just the third time and the second consecutive tournament. Now, they're preparing for a Round of 32 match vs. Egypt on Friday (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

Captain Harry Souttar, who plays for English side Leicester City, has had the opportunity to watch Herrington develop more than most and knows the quality the 18-year-old has in all facets of the game, calling him "a Rolls-Royce of a defender."

"I'm happy with Rolls-Royce, I'll take that," Herrington chuckled. "It means a lot, obviously. He's a top center back, so it's nice to hear that from him."

Herrington's mental fortitude, alongside his strong defending, aerial ability and slick passing, amongst many other traits, illustrate why it's no surprise he's successfully taken the leap from A-League to MLS to international starter in just around half a year.

"It has happened quickly; I definitely wasn't picturing this when I left Australia six months ago," Herrington added. "Obviously, in every kid's mind, you want it to happen this quickly ... But it is a hard thing to do and I'm just grateful to be given the opportunity to be here and represent the country that I've loved living in, being from. I've been supporting the Socceroos at the World Cup for the last couple of World Cups, so it's really special to be here."

Herrington's on-field maturity extends well beyond his years. Naturally, MLS and Australia fans are not the only ones to take heed of his abilities. European giants Barcelona and Liverpool are reportedly among a host of clubs who are eyeing a move for the Colorado star.

Even with some of the world's biggest clubs reportedly keeping tabs on him, Herrington is as cool as a cucumber, not letting his potential club future interfere with the goal at hand.

"It does [overwhelm], but I'm at the World Cup, so I'm just trying to stay present and really enjoy this moment," the Brisbane Roar product said. "It's my first one, first of many. But it doesn't come around very often; it comes around every four years.