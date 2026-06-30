Colorado Rapids to World Cup: Lucas Herrington's meteoric rise for Australia

There may not be a more rapid rise at the 2026 FIFA World Cup than that of Australia defender Lucas Herrington.
The Colorado Rapids center back went from a relative unknown at both club and international levels to one of MLS's top young prospects and a starter for the Socceroos on the world's biggest stage, all at just 18 years old.
After not featuring in either of Australia's first two World Cup matches, Herrington was inserted into the starting XI for their final Group Stage game vs. Paraguay. Needing a draw to ensure progression into the knockout stages, head coach Tony Popovic thrust Herrington into the spotlight for what was the biggest game of his career.
That's a lot of pressure for a teenager with just four international appearances heading into the match. But you never would've guessed it by watching him.
"I knew how important that game was, not just for us, but for the whole country. Obviously, I knew the pressure that was in that game and I knew there was pressure on all of us," the Brisbane native told reporters this week.
"I was looking forward to it. I've dreamed of that moment since I was a kid, and I just really wanted to embrace it and enjoy it ... I really just tried to stay in the moment, stay calm and hopefully I did that."
Breakout star
Australia got the point they so desperately needed in a 0-0 draw, and the backline, spearheaded by Herrington, kept Paraguay's attackers under wraps, holding them to just two shots on target and 0.24 xG.
His cool demeanor on full display, the youngster helped guide his national team into the World Cup knockout stages for just the third time and the second consecutive tournament. Now, they're preparing for a Round of 32 match vs. Egypt on Friday (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).
Captain Harry Souttar, who plays for English side Leicester City, has had the opportunity to watch Herrington develop more than most and knows the quality the 18-year-old has in all facets of the game, calling him "a Rolls-Royce of a defender."
"I'm happy with Rolls-Royce, I'll take that," Herrington chuckled. "It means a lot, obviously. He's a top center back, so it's nice to hear that from him."
Herrington's mental fortitude, alongside his strong defending, aerial ability and slick passing, amongst many other traits, illustrate why it's no surprise he's successfully taken the leap from A-League to MLS to international starter in just around half a year.
"It has happened quickly; I definitely wasn't picturing this when I left Australia six months ago," Herrington added. "Obviously, in every kid's mind, you want it to happen this quickly ... But it is a hard thing to do and I'm just grateful to be given the opportunity to be here and represent the country that I've loved living in, being from. I've been supporting the Socceroos at the World Cup for the last couple of World Cups, so it's really special to be here."
Herrington's on-field maturity extends well beyond his years. Naturally, MLS and Australia fans are not the only ones to take heed of his abilities. European giants Barcelona and Liverpool are reportedly among a host of clubs who are eyeing a move for the Colorado star.
Even with some of the world's biggest clubs reportedly keeping tabs on him, Herrington is as cool as a cucumber, not letting his potential club future interfere with the goal at hand.
"It does [overwhelm], but I'm at the World Cup, so I'm just trying to stay present and really enjoy this moment," the Brisbane Roar product said. "It's my first one, first of many. But it doesn't come around very often; it comes around every four years.
"So I'm really trying to enjoy every moment here. I'm just trying to put my best foot forward, work hard and we'll see what comes after it, but I'm fully focused on the World Cup and the team at the moment."
MLS experience proves key
Herrington has also had a bit of a head start over most of his Socceroos teammates when it comes to playing competitive matches in the United States, thanks to his time in MLS.
And he's no stranger to the large crowds either, thanks to unique experiences such as battling Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the NFL's Denver Broncos.
"It helps a lot; it's just like anything. If you practice something a lot, it's going to become more natural and you're going to be less nervous," he said. "So, I think playing in front of 75,000 back in Denver and playing at the Rose Bowl in front of 80,000 helps a lot. I've been there before, so it's just another game."
Besides the big crowds, MLS has also offered the young Aussie a chance to face off against some of the world's biggest stars, such as LAFC's Son Heung-Min or Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Thomas Müller, a level that's helped prepare him for the quality he's set to face at the World Cup.
"MLS has grown a lot in the past couple years. I think this World Cup has helped that. But I think in MLS, the experience and caliber of players that they're attracting," Herrington said.
"I think I've learned a lot facing those types of players, moving overseas, living by myself, it's all helped so much. I've loved MLS, I love playing there and I can't wait for what's next."
History on the horizon
After advancing out of Group D alongside the United States and Paraguay, Australia are on the precipice of history.
The Socceroos have never won a knockout round game at a World Cup, something Herrington, along with the New York City FC duo of Aiden O'Neill, who's played every minute of the tournament, and Kai Trewin, are eager to do.
But to achieve that breakthrough moment, they'll have to overcome a strong Egyptian side, led by Liverpool FC legend Mo Salah and Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush.
Herrington is well aware of the quality the Pharaohs possess, but knows the game will come down to more than just one or two specific names on the team sheet.
"They've got a top squad to get through to the Round of 32. It's not easy. Obviously, they [Salah and Marmoush] are the two names most people remember and most people mention, but I think we just have to be ready for everyone," said Herrington.
"They're a top team, and we're all looking forward to the occasion and the chance to make history."