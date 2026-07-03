MLS stars savor Norway's World Cup run: "It’s amazing to watch"

"Basically, the whole world is talking about them now. They’re not just there to be there, but to make a mark.”

"They’ve faced some good opponents and still shown great performances and amazing team spirit, so of course I'm buzzing for them. When you see the footage and photos and videos from how Oslo looked, all the people celebrating in front of the castle, just going crazy… it’s nice to see.

"It’s amazing to watch Norway play," said Velde, who represented the Røde, Hvite, Blå in a June 2023 qualifying match for the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.

Those results have millions of Norwegians, including Portland Timbers forward Kristoffer Velde , believing this could be their year for a legendary run.

They've more than backed up that claim, advancing out of a difficult Group I that included tournament favorites France and African powerhouse Senegal, before downing the Ivory Coast during the Round of 32.

Added Velde: "It’s already iconic and it looks really nice. You see every kind of people doing it now, not only the Norwegians. I saw a TikTok video of the people who worked at customs in Dallas welcoming the Norwegian guys back, and they were sitting there, outside the aircraft and rowing."

"Now, Norway is that team everybody thinks is super nice to follow, and it feels like even the other nations support Norway because they love seeing their rowing."

"You always have those teams in the World Cup tournament. I remember before it was Iceland with the clapping," said Sporting Kansas City midfielder Lasse Berg Johnsen , who's earned three caps with Norway.

That's not to mention the most viral moment of all: the Viking Row celebration, which has taken the United States by storm.

"It's been so long since the last time we were in a World Cup, so they're trying to make the most out of it and enjoy every day that we're still in the tournament. It definitely has been almost like a viral thing."

"It looks like they're having fun in America," said Nashville SC midfielder Eddi Tagseth , a former Norway youth international. "They show up, they make a lot of noise and I think they're enjoying the moment.

Whether it's taking over the center-field bleachers at Citi Field, disrupting a yoga class in Times Square, or simply showing up in masses to support their country, Norway's fans have become one of the many feel-good stories of this World Cup.

The Norwegian supporters have garnered global attention as well, following their team from Boston to Dallas with a stop in New York in between.

"As a goalscorer, a No. 9, I think he's the best in the world," said Berg Johnsen. "The stats for Norway are unbelievable: 60 goals in 53 games, and he's such a nice guy as well."

For Berg Johnsen, there's no debate. Haaland is unquestionably the best striker on Earth.

"Haaland and I grew up two hours away from each other, so we were playing here and there," recalled Velde. "Every month, two months, they collected all the best players from that region, so me and him were playing games together and we played against each other."

The most notable name on the roster is, of course, Haaland. At just 25 years old, he's become a legend for his country and is in contention for the World Cup Golden Boot with five goals.

"I've played with some of them. Haaland at Under-17s we played together, [Jørgen] Strand-Larsen, [David Møller] Wolfe, [Thelo] Aasgaard in Under-20s," recounted Tagseth. "I know some of the guys, and they're doing well. It's fun to see."

In fact, all three have shared the field with players who are currently representing Norway, from youth teams to the senior squad. And, yes, that list includes Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Berg Johnsen, Tagseth and Velde all have more than just a generic familiarity with those playing for head coach Ståle Solbakken.

Erling Haaland for Norway: ▪️ 60 goals in 53 games ▪️ Scored in 13 consecutive competitive games ▪️ 16-game win streak when he’s scored ▪️ Five goals at World Cup—most for a Norwegian men’s player Keeps making history 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/f1LMHmzI6j

Will history repeat itself?

When Norway last played in a FIFA World Cup, at the 1998 edition in France, 17 of the 26 players on their current World Cup roster weren't even born yet.

But that tournament yielded what's likely Norway's most incredible result to date, a shock 2-1 win over Brazil. It's no surprise that it's still referenced when describing the nation's greatest soccer successes, and Tagseth would know better than most.

"This match, especially the one in 1998, is something that every Norwegian who is a fan of soccer knows about," said Tagseth. "The guy [Kjetil Rekdal] who scored the game-winning penalty in that game was my coach at Rosenborg, so obviously he would tell that story sometimes.

"That was a massive part of football history in Norway. If we can recreate that, that would be amazing."

Now, 28 years later, Norway encounter a similar situation.

After already securing their best-ever record at a World Cup, they'll once again line up across from Brazil. Should they win Sunday's Round of 16 clash vs. the Seleção at New York/New Jersey Stadium (4 pm ET), a quarterfinal awaits in Miami on July 11 vs. Mexico or England.

The stakes don't get much bigger than this.

"The guys that played the World Cup in '98 ... they are like heroes in Norway," stated Berg Johnsen. "It's been such a long wait for us to get in the World Cup again, and now we are here, so the Norwegian team and then all the Norwegian fans and everyone are creating history. All the Norwegians are really proud of witnessing that. It's crazy how football can unite a country."