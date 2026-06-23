Canada embrace World Cup expectations ahead of Switzerland showdown

VANCOUVER – When Jesse Marsch took the Canada job in May 2024, the former Red Bull New York and CF Montréal head coach wanted to change the perception of soccer in the country.
With Wednesday's pivotal FIFA 2026 World Cup match against Switzerland in Vancouver, the CanMNT can accomplish exactly that (3 pm ET | TSN, RDS; FOX, Telemundo).
Canada have already earned their first World Cup point in a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina. They also captured the program's first World Cup victory with a historic 6-0 rout of Qatar.
Now, Les Rouges can reach their first-ever World Cup knockout round – and clinch Group B's top spot – with a win or a draw against heavily favored Switzerland.
Those two results would keep them in Canada through the Round of 16. Any other result would see the tournament co-hosts head to the United States for the knockout rounds, should they earn a third-place qualifier.
“I feel like the worst way to get the draw is to play for a draw… so we’re going to start this match with the mentality and the tactics to win. We're not going to be overly conservative. We're not going to be overly aggressive. We're going to be us,” Marsch said as the team prepares to play in front of nearly 53,000 fans, looking to reach the Round of 32.
“I haven't had to convince these guys that this is where we should be. The internal expectation is clear, and we know about all the external energy around the team.”
Building confidence
For a team that's relied on their often-referred-to “brotherhood” since the Qatar 2022 World Cup, finding an emotional edge to fill the void left by Ismaël Koné’s broken leg absence will be vital.
At the same time, whoever steps into Koné’s midfield spot will have to be up for the moment and help strikers Jonathan David and Cyle Larin maintain their form.
"People who followed the team for many years know that we've been through injuries like this, and good wins and tough losses that tied the group together," said Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, who missed the 2022 World Cup after breaking his leg in the 2022 MLS Cup final with LAFC.
"Ismaël's injury is another example of that and how tight the group is and how connected we are."
While Koné and center back Alfie Jones won’t be available for the match, both center back Moïse Bombito and captain Alphonso Davies will be, with Marsch revealing the skipper will likely enter as a substitute.
“It’s so much more than just what he brings on the pitch – it’s what he represents to us,” Marsch said of Davies, after adding Bombito is ready to go in the heart of defense.
“He looks great, he looks fit, he looks ready to go, and excited. So, let’s see how things go, but I expect him to play.”
A message from Steve Nash
Securing the top spot in Group B won’t be easy for Canada, as they'll need to neutralize the likes of Dan Ndoye and Breel Embolo, supported by Granit Xhaka and Johan Manzambi. Still, they can rely on a defensive resolve that's earned them scoreless draws with France, Colombia, and other world powers under Marsch.
That defensive focus will be crucial, and the group will have millions tuning in, including NBA legend and Vancouver Whitecaps FC co-owner Steve Nash, who sent a message to the group, speaking about the weight of the opportunity.
“It was a thoughtful message,” Marsch said. “I want our team to understand exactly what their roles are, and understand what the match plan is, and why the match plan is important... But I want our players, especially our attacking players, to go out on the pitch and be themselves.”
Canada have already made plenty of history in this tournament. On Wednesday, they have a chance to keep the ride going on home soil, with the potential to put some of their current roster in the legendary lexicon alongside Nash – and to win not just for the country, but for their injured teammate.