Canada embrace World Cup expectations ahead of Switzerland showdown

VANCOUVER – When Jesse Marsch took the Canada job in May 2024, the former Red Bull New York and CF Montréal head coach wanted to change the perception of soccer in the country.

“I haven't had to convince these guys that this is where we should be. The internal expectation is clear, and we know about all the external energy around the team.”

“I feel like the worst way to get the draw is to play for a draw… so we’re going to start this match with the mentality and the tactics to win. We're not going to be overly conservative. We're not going to be overly aggressive. We're going to be us,” Marsch said as the team prepares to play in front of nearly 53,000 fans, looking to reach the Round of 32.

Those two results would keep them in Canada through the Round of 16. Any other result would see the tournament co-hosts head to the United States for the knockout rounds, should they earn a third-place qualifier.

Now, Les Rouges can reach their first-ever World Cup knockout round – and clinch Group B's top spot – with a win or a draw against heavily favored Switzerland.

Canada have already earned their first World Cup point in a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina. They also captured the program's first World Cup victory with a historic 6-0 rout of Qatar.

With Wednesday's pivotal FIFA 2026 World Cup match against Switzerland in Vancouver, the CanMNT can accomplish exactly that (3 pm ET | TSN, RDS; FOX, Telemundo).

Canada leads Group B. 🇨🇦 Next up: Switzerland on Wednesday for a chance to win the group. pic.twitter.com/xnaY6sLv6n

Building confidence

For a team that's relied on their often-referred-to “brotherhood” since the Qatar 2022 World Cup, finding an emotional edge to fill the void left by Ismaël Koné’s broken leg absence will be vital.

At the same time, whoever steps into Koné’s midfield spot will have to be up for the moment and help strikers Jonathan David and Cyle Larin maintain their form.

"People who followed the team for many years know that we've been through injuries like this, and good wins and tough losses that tied the group together," said Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, who missed the 2022 World Cup after breaking his leg in the 2022 MLS Cup final with LAFC.

"Ismaël's injury is another example of that and how tight the group is and how connected we are."

While Koné and center back Alfie Jones won’t be available for the match, both center back Moïse Bombito and captain Alphonso Davies will be, with Marsch revealing the skipper will likely enter as a substitute.

“It’s so much more than just what he brings on the pitch – it’s what he represents to us,” Marsch said of Davies, after adding Bombito is ready to go in the heart of defense.