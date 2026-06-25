Canada to face South Africa in World Cup Round of 32

Canada 's opponent for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 is set

South Africa secured second place in Group A with a 1-0 victory over South Korea at Estadio Monterrey on Tuesday, booking a knockout-round meeting with Canada after Jesse Marsch's side advanced out of Group B.

Opponent confirmed: we’ll meet South Africa in Los Angeles in the Round of 32 #CANMNT pic.twitter.com/3iudZtHnE8

Chicago Fire FC standout defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi started and played the full 90 minutes for South Africa as Bafana Bafana punched their knockout-round ticket.

The 20-year-old center back has emerged as one of MLS's brightest young defenders this season after breaking into Chicago's first team, and now has an opportunity to continue his World Cup journey.

Canada reached the Round of 32 despite falling 2-1 to Switzerland earlier Wednesday, finishing second in Group B. Les Rouges opened their tournament with a draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina before routing Qatar 6-0.

Marsch's side will now shift their focus to South Africa, with a place in the Round of 16 on the line when they meet on Sunday.