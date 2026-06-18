Canada starting lineup vs. Qatar: 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B match

Canada's starting lineup is set for their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B match against Qatar on Thursday in Vancouver (6 pm ET | TSN, RDS; FS1, Telemundo).
The tournament co-hosts are coming off their first-ever World Cup point in a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina and hope to build momentum before their final group-stage test vs. Switzerland on June 24.
4-4-2 formation (left to right)
- F: Jonathan David, Cyle Larin
- M: Ali Ahmed, Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné, Tajon Buchanan
- D: Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Luc de Fougerolles, Alistair Johnston
- GK: Maxime Crépeau
Head coach Jesse Marsch named three MLS players in his starting XI: Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea and LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio.
Another five players are MLS alumni, including right back Alistair Johnston and center back Derek Cornelius.
Alongside Eustáquio, the midfield also features CF Montréal product Ismaël Koné, former New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan and former Vancouver Whitecaps FC star Ali Ahmed.
4-3-3 formation (left to right)
- F: Akram Afif, Yusuf Abdurisag, Edmilson Junior
- M: Issa Laye, Assim Madibo, Jassem Gaber
- D: Homam Al Amin, Boualem Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Ayoub Al Oui
- GK: Mahmud Abunada
The 2022 World Cup hosts remain unchanged from their opening 1-1 draw against Switzerland, in which Qatar also earned their first-ever World Cup point.
Two-time Asian Footballer of the Year Akram Afif (2019, '23) leads the way up front with captain Boualem Khoukhi anchors the back line.