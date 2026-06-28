Canada enter uncharted World Cup territory vs. South Africa

“We are very clear on the qualities that they have, on what to expect, and it's also a moment for us where we want to be at our best.”

“We're expecting South Africa to be very intense, to have a fast start, to be excited and spirited for this match. It's a big moment for their federation and for their team,” Marsch told reporters, with Bafana Bafana also approaching their country’s first World Cup knockout game.

Now, Marsch says Canada are “visualizing positivity” and considering how the team will respond to the challenge as they look to make more history at the 2026 World Cup and book a Round of 16 date against either the Netherlands or Morocco on July 4 in Houston.

After the opportunity to continue their home journey closed with a 2-1 Group B finale loss to Switzerland, Canada were eventually drawn with South Africa, who prevailed over South Korea later Wednesday to clinch second place in Group A.

Addressing reporters before Sunday's Round of 32 clash with South Africa at Los Angeles Stadium (3 pm ET | TSN, RDS; FOX, Telemundo), head coach Jesse Marsch and captain Alphonso Davies were calm – a quality rarely felt throughout the hectic last two weeks in Vancouver, where Les Rouges faced the pressures of being a tournament co-host nation.

Davies return?

Davies, arguably the most recognizable name in North American soccer, has been a major focus throughout the tournament despite not playing. Yet, there’s a strong chance the Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown alum and Bayern Munich star could make his 2026 tournament debut on Sunday.

Before facing Group B opponents Switzerland and Qatar, Marsch told the media that Davies was “available” as he progressed in his recovery from a hamstring strain suffered in early May.

Following the Switzerland match, though, Marsch admitted that as much as Davies wanted to play, he “was never going to” and that the superstar was nothing but a “decoy.”

That's why it was surprising to see Davies behind the podium, calmer than he has been in years of media availability with Canada, speaking about the potential of playing in Les Rouges’ biggest game – albeit likely to come off the bench.

“The first game, watching it, I was eager to get on the pitch,” said Davies, who will likely take the armband from one of the vice-captains, Stephen Eustáquio or Jonathan David, if he enters the match.

“Second game, even more so. In the third game, I went to [Marsch] before, and I asked him, 'Do you think I can get a couple of minutes?' He could have said yes, but he cares about the team and me, and as human beings as well. So, he sat me down and said, ‘You haven't gone through your progressions to get back on the pitch and in the game.’ … It was painful.”

The rest of Canada’s group is also getting closer to full health, as Marsch expected back in May when he named a 26-man roster that featured nine players nursing injuries of various severity.

Center back Moïse Bombito has made significant strides and could contend for a starting role, while super-sub striker Promise David has also built up his fitness and could contend for more minutes.

“I think pretty much all the players who came into camp with little injuries are now really close to 100% and ready to perform at the highest level,” Marsch said.