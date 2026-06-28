Canada enter uncharted World Cup territory vs. South Africa

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – After decades of waiting, heartbreaks and questions, the Canadian men’s national team will finally play a FIFA World Cup knockout match.
Addressing reporters before Sunday's Round of 32 clash with South Africa at Los Angeles Stadium (3 pm ET | TSN, RDS; FOX, Telemundo), head coach Jesse Marsch and captain Alphonso Davies were calm – a quality rarely felt throughout the hectic last two weeks in Vancouver, where Les Rouges faced the pressures of being a tournament co-host nation.
After the opportunity to continue their home journey closed with a 2-1 Group B finale loss to Switzerland, Canada were eventually drawn with South Africa, who prevailed over South Korea later Wednesday to clinch second place in Group A.
Now, Marsch says Canada are “visualizing positivity” and considering how the team will respond to the challenge as they look to make more history at the 2026 World Cup and book a Round of 16 date against either the Netherlands or Morocco on July 4 in Houston.
“We're expecting South Africa to be very intense, to have a fast start, to be excited and spirited for this match. It's a big moment for their federation and for their team,” Marsch told reporters, with Bafana Bafana also approaching their country’s first World Cup knockout game.
“We are very clear on the qualities that they have, on what to expect, and it's also a moment for us where we want to be at our best.”
Davies return?
Davies, arguably the most recognizable name in North American soccer, has been a major focus throughout the tournament despite not playing. Yet, there’s a strong chance the Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown alum and Bayern Munich star could make his 2026 tournament debut on Sunday.
Before facing Group B opponents Switzerland and Qatar, Marsch told the media that Davies was “available” as he progressed in his recovery from a hamstring strain suffered in early May.
Following the Switzerland match, though, Marsch admitted that as much as Davies wanted to play, he “was never going to” and that the superstar was nothing but a “decoy.”
That's why it was surprising to see Davies behind the podium, calmer than he has been in years of media availability with Canada, speaking about the potential of playing in Les Rouges’ biggest game – albeit likely to come off the bench.
“The first game, watching it, I was eager to get on the pitch,” said Davies, who will likely take the armband from one of the vice-captains, Stephen Eustáquio or Jonathan David, if he enters the match.
“Second game, even more so. In the third game, I went to [Marsch] before, and I asked him, 'Do you think I can get a couple of minutes?' He could have said yes, but he cares about the team and me, and as human beings as well. So, he sat me down and said, ‘You haven't gone through your progressions to get back on the pitch and in the game.’ … It was painful.”
The rest of Canada’s group is also getting closer to full health, as Marsch expected back in May when he named a 26-man roster that featured nine players nursing injuries of various severity.
Center back Moïse Bombito has made significant strides and could contend for a starting role, while super-sub striker Promise David has also built up his fitness and could contend for more minutes.
“I think pretty much all the players who came into camp with little injuries are now really close to 100% and ready to perform at the highest level,” Marsch said.
“The whole idea was to get stronger as the tournament goes on, and as the opponents start to get tougher and tougher, and the moments get bigger and bigger... That's where we are right now.”
Tournament experience
Marsch warned his squad about playing with the passivity shown during Wednesday's loss to Switzerland.
Instead, he wants to see his side look for an early goal, much like Canada did during their historic 6-0 blowout of Qatar earlier in the competition.
Those recent experiences, combined with reaching the 2024 Copa América semifinals, 2025 Concacaf Nations League semifinals and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals, could set Les Rouges up for success.
It’s the team’s sixth elimination game under Marsch, and while they’ve faltered at points, they believe in their potential on the greatest stage.
“We learned in all the tournament formats that we've been in that every moment matters,” Marsch said. “This is a group that is more committed to each other than just about any team I've ever been a part of.
“I thought [the Copa América quarterfinal win against] Venezuela was a perfect representation, and then you saw the Qatar match, right? You saw a team that played with such quality, with such commitment, with incredible talent.”
While there still may be uncertainty surrounding Davies, who hasn't played an official match since May 6, one thing is unmistakably clear: Marsch's squad understands the magnitude of the opportunity and the chance to launch Canadian soccer into truly uncharted territory.
“We're going to experience difficulty in the match, we're going to experience success, and we’re going to have challenges, and the key is that we're ready to rise to all those challenges and be at our best,” said Marsch.
“I live for these moments, and I’m sure Alphonso would tell you the same, where you're tested, and you can show how good you are. I think our team is ready for that.”
South Africa challenge
It’s another sign of Canada’s evolution that they’re no longer dismissed as outsiders or newcomers, and that they’re arguably the favorites against South Africa.
Davies and his teammates are well known to Bafana Bafana, whose veteran Belgian coach, Hugo Broos, paid tribute to Marsch’s high-intensity tactics and the accompanying mentality.
“They're a physical team; they go for it from the first to the 98 minutes. They are also very tough,” said Broos. “It means that we will not be one second in peace, because they're very close to the ball, they are pressing the opponent, they are trying to make you make mistakes, and they do it as a team.
“Sometimes you have in the team two or three players, when they lose the ball, they are not [defending]. But this is totally different with Canada. The moment they have the ball, everyone is in movement. The moment they lose the ball, everyone wants the ball, to win it back, and that is very difficult to play against.”
Broos has warned his players – including Chicago Fire FC center back Mbekezeli Mbokazi – that reaching the Round of 16 would be a “miracle” for South Africa.
“If we can make something against that, then we have a big chance to win,” said Broos, who led Cameroon to an Africa Cup of Nations title in 2017.
“But if we should be dominated by their physical strength, sheer physical power, it will be very difficult to win against them.”